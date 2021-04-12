Creation of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School at Elmira College – WWD

Tommy Hilfiger and siblings Andy and Betsy have teamed up with Elmira College to create the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School, which will combine business education with real-world fashion industry experience. It will be part of his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

The Hilfiger siblings grew up in Elmira, New York, where Tommy Hilfiger opened his first local store in 1969 called People’s Place. Hilfiger and his family have maintained their connection to the community through their work and philanthropy.

“The partnership with Elmira College reflects more than my personal connection to the region,” said Tommy Hilfiger, founder and lead designer of Tommy Hilfiger Corp., which generated $ 9.2 billion in global retail sales in 2019. “The fashion industry operates on an endless influx of new talent, and this program will help shape aspiring designers and entrepreneurs with first-hand knowledge and experience in the business.

He noted that Elmira College has a national reputation for experiential learning, both inside and outside the classroom, “and this program will open up exciting career opportunities. for students and stimulate the industry’s talent pool. He hopes to invite his network of industry contacts to lecture at the school.

“I want to give back to my hometown, Elmira, NY, and inspire students who want to pursue a career in fashion,” Hilfiger added. “My family and I have a long-standing relationship with Elmira College and we felt it would be a great addition to the business program. The opening of Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School is an exciting endeavor for me and my family.

Scheduled to begin in fall 2021, the program will offer a concentration and a minor in fashion marketing and fashion merchandising, both new to the program. Students in the Fashion Merchandising Program will study the merchandising needs of a market through research, design, data collection, and analysis. The Fashion Marketing Track will train students to research, collect and analyze data, and develop marketing and communications strategies to bring brands to market.

“Elmira College’s business administration program has a long-standing relationship with the Hilfiger family,” said Betsy Hilfiger, the Hilfiger family liaison at Elmira College, where she took classes to graduate. registered nurse. “We look forward to even greater collaboration and real expertise from the fashion industry in the classroom through internships with us and other fashion houses.”

“As a career field, the fashion industry offers many opportunities for talented professionals in North America and in emerging markets around the world, and we saw this field as a key area for our focus on learning through real-world professional experience and skills, ”said Dr. Alison M. Wolfe, Chair of Business and Economics at Elmira College. She noted that the fashion industry is one of the largest customer-facing sectors in the world with estimated revenues of $ 1.5 trillion per year.

Andy Hilfiger, Vice President, Partnership-Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, added: “Guest lectures and internships through the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School will allow students to connect with icons in the fashion industry. fashion. This interaction gives students an opportunity not available in a classroom. This is an opportunity to learn not only about the day-to-day operations of the fashion industry, but also about the entire history, people and deep connections it has with other industries, such as the music industry.

The creation of programs such as the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School is part of the college’s strategic plan to bring industry-level knowledge to the next generation while preserving the essence of a liberal arts education. Elmira College will hire professors when deemed appropriate for the courses.

“We know we need to adapt to the changing needs of a global workplace, as well as the expectations of students for a full educational experience,” said Dr. Charles Lindsay, President of Elmira College. “The workforce of tomorrow will be more complex than ever. Programs and partnerships, like the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School, allow us to bridge liberal arts education with professional studies and pave the way for our students to succeed. We are grateful to have the support of the Hilfiger family and look forward to welcoming our first students to the program in fall 2021. ”

Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, and liberal arts college in Elmira offering over 35 majors, an honors program, 17 varsity societies, and 18 Division III varsity teams. It is located in the Southern Finger Lakes region of New York.

Hilfiger, who did not attend college, said he started his People’s Place business right out of high school “and all the students were shopping there.”

As previously reported, when he received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2019, Hilfiger told graduates that the best part of success cannot be defined by fame or money. . “This is an opportunity to give back to the world and do more for the causes that matter most to you and that will matter most,” he said.

