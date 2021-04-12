Cruise control joins the shopping scene in downtown Pappagallo





By TIM KELLY Spring is in the air, and for Cruise Control Gear, an Ocean City-based sportswear company, that means a new retail location on Asbury Avenue and a new partnership with popular boutique Pappagallo. Spring is a great time for new beginnings and we are grateful for it, said Candice Kolins, one of two Ocean City resident tennis star sisters who founded Cruise Control in 2007. Their range includes sportswear for women, men and families, as well as accessories. We’re thrilled, not only to be a part of Pappagallo (located at 744 Asbury), but also to team up with one of our good friends, April Scannell, shop owner, said Kolins, a former tennis star from Villanova University. Her sister, Kristen Vogelbacher, was a varsity player at Princeton University and the two women are still active players who enjoy the tennis scene on the courts adjacent to Ocean City High School. Since opening, Cruise Control has established a web presence and forged other partnerships in town including the Ocean City Noreasters soccer team, town events and support for many community charities. The company has expanded its retail outlets from a few early local outlets to more than 50 across the country today, in some of the most exclusive stores and resorts. For complete information about the company, its products and to purchase items online, visit the website, www.cruisecontrolgear.com. As local businesses continue to recover from past COVID-19 restrictions, Cruise Control and Pappagallo are working together to bring the local shopping experience back to the days leading up to the pandemic. They do this by offering an expanded selection of high fashion and now high performance clothing to residents and visitors to the area. It’s amazing to be able to promote our clothing brands in our favorite downtown store. They’re also women who empower other women, Candice remarked with a smile. According to Scannell, Pappagallo is a preppy-chic boutique featuring women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, swimwear, accessories and more, she said. Our unique lines are truly one of a kind. Now the store can add high-end performance clothing to its product line. The partnership has been around for some time and officially kicked off as part of the Girls Weekend Downtown event which ended on Sunday. Although Girls’ Weekend is technically over, Kolins said cruise control will still honor its sale items for anyone who sends in the postcard given out at the event. The line includes both men’s and women’s clothing, as well as the Lilly Pulitzer line of coordinating family clothing, perfect for Americas Greatest Family Resort. Cruise Control also opened a retail outlet at Bedazzled by the Sea on Ventnor Avenue in Margate, for women’s items. There is no better fit for our chic, athletic athletic wear than Pappagallo, Kolins said. it offers quality and excellent customer service. We also can’t wait to see our friends in our new retail home now that the beautiful weather is finally here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos