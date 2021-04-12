Kid Cudi wore an off-white dress on ‘SNL’ and announced an upcoming collaboration, too





Welcome to NYLON Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. This Weekend Kid Cudis Floral Dress SNL definitely got people talking. The gender tribute to Kurt Cobain, just days after the 27th anniversary of his death, was a custom look for Cudi created by Virgil Abloh for Off-White. Designer spoke to GQ on the vision behind the dress and what he hopes viewers will take away from it. 2020 has been a year of realizing how outdated the existing system that rules us as a people is. My work exists in the pop culture space, Abloh said. Gender norms and racial freedoms are among the most important elements of society that need to be updated. As a fashion designer, moments like this let me know that there is room for the intellect and risk to expand the space. I don’t care about the attention. I hope today there is a kid in Central America who feels empowered by what Cudi used our privilege and our platform to do. Cudi contacted Abloh, a friend of hers for over 10 years, and told the designer he needed a dress for SNL. What happened next was the history of fashion, and the next stone laid on the way to women’s clothing as men’s clothing. Plus, it turns out that this is a preview of Cudis’ upcoming collaboration with Off-White, which he announced after his performance via Twitter and was then confirmed by the brand to NYLON on Monday. Check out Kid Cudi performing Sad People in her custom floral dress on SNL, below. Ahead, Megan Thee Stallion and HER travel outfits, SZA merchandise, Ashley Graham bike shorts and other celebrity looks. Megan Thee stallion Megan Thee Stallion may have tagged her shorts Fashion Nova, but it’s hard not to covet her diamond watch and checkered nails. Demi Lovato Demi Lovato dressed in green for her appearance on Tonight’s show. Addison rae For someone who barely remembers the early 2000s, Addison Rae channeled the fashion of the times well. Carey mulligan Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Carey Mulligan wore the Elara Crystal Fireworks Velvet Strapless Dress from the Markarian Fall 2021 collection to The show tonight. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly MEGA Images / GC / Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly coordinated their vinyl coats for a date night in Los Angeles. Lizzo Lizzo wore a green tie-dye mesh ensemble, pairing it with Stuart Weitzmans Aleena sandals. UPS SZA designed their own product, showing off the final product on Instagram. Charli xcx It wouldn’t be a shock if Charli XCX just watched Edward Scissorhands before posting this adjustment. Billie Eilish Billie Eilish paired the old with the new, wearing a brown Brainwash Academy sweater with a pair of vintage Burberry denim shorts. Ashley graham Ashley Graham’s athleisure look features a Frankie Shop Sweatshirt, Adam Selman Sport cycling shorts and, most importantly, a pair of Gia Couture padded heels. Marina The Marinas print of a Jolly Rancher features a green cable knit sweater and a hot pink vinyl blazer. Astonishing! Chiara Ferragni Chiara Ferragni snuggles into the By Samii Ryan x Care bear collab. HER SHE knows that when you ride in your pajamas, any matching set will not. The singer wears a printed silk-twill ensemble from Dior, with a black book tote.







