What to know, how to buy – WWD

Cardi B is getting into clothing with her latest collaboration with Reebok.

The Grammy-winning rapper on Monday unveiled her Summertime Fine Collection with the label, which is inspired by ’90s fashion and her memories of summer in Coney Island.

“I am very proud to announce my first clothing line with Reebok,” Cardi B said in a statement. “This collection gives every woman the product she needs to feel sexy and confident; the waist-pulling tights and figure-hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing. “

The clothing collection includes workout clothes such as track jackets, sports bras and leggings designed in a pastel purple and bright red color scheme. The collection includes two styles of sneakers, the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double sneaker in the colors.

An important part of the collection for Cardi B was to make the size inclusive pieces. The collection wears sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X and is considered flattering on all body types.

Cardi B’s Summertime Fine Collection is the latest collaboration between her and Reebok. The rapper previously teamed up with the brand in November to launch their Club C sneaker style and has appeared in advertising campaigns since 2018.

The collection will be available for purchase on April 23 starting at 10 a.m. EST on the Reebok website.

