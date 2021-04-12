Streetwear fashion trends for men and women for spring 2021

Welcome to our weekly streetwear roundup! President Joe Biden – a weird way to start an article on streetwear, we know, but support us for a second – announced a few weeks ago that by mid-April all adults in the United States would be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine and it looks like we are on the right track for that. Which means we’ll actually have a summer this year. We’re excited for the holidays and seeing all of our friends again, but if we’re going to get into public life, we better come out of our forties dressed to impress. We spent way too much time last year not being seen! This year, let’s catch up with it for the most part. Fortunately, major clothing brands are now comfortably unloading their Spring and Summer 2021 collections, so we have options on the table. This week we have new looks from Supreme, Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market, Melody Ehsani, Levi’s and Danille Cathari. After diving into this week’s clothes, be sure to check out our weekly article on sneakers to complete your fit.

Supreme Spring / Summer 2021 Collection Clayton Patterson The latest standout collection of this week’s Supreme Spring / Summer Drop is this collaboration with New York artist Clayton Patterson, aka the father of streetwear embroidery. Patterson made a name for himself in the late ’80s streetwear scene with his Clayton Caps, which used traditional embroidery techniques to personalize baseball caps. This collaboration with Supreme includes, unsurprisingly, embroidered caps, as well as tops, bottoms, jackets and long sleeves, all adorned with unique embroidered designs, which carry over into the minimal Supremes branding. The Supreme Spring / Summer 2021 Clayton Patterson collection is now available. Shop the complete collection at Supreme online store. Danille Cathari A Summer State of Mind collection Amsterdam streetwear label Danille Cathari has just dropped off a spring and summer collection at online retailer HBX, which offers casual warm-weather staples like loose cardigans, shorts and athletic wear. A Summer State of Mind works on a color palette centered around purple, red, and blue, with light, baggy silhouettes that will fit right into your late spring wardrobe. To complete the collection, a selection of bags as well as the labels’ first bikini, ensuring you are ready for our coming summer. The Danille Cathari A Summer State Of Mind collection will be released on April 9 exclusively HBX.

Levis x Disney x Keith Haring Mickey Mouse collection Weren’t the type to beat the drums for Disneys dabbling in the streetwear space, but this three-brand collaboration between Levis, Disney, and Keith Haring is actually pretty fresh. Disneys’ involvement is more of a technicality here, and that’s a good thing. The collection uses Harings taking on Mickey Mouse, which is much more angular and rat-like than how Disney depicts the famous mouse. The art of harings is featured on jackets, hoodies, t-shirts and jeans, and the collection even allows for slight customer personalization. Those who buy the collection via Lévis Tailor shop will be able to choose one of the Harings designs and rearrange the location and size of the print on the Levis Classic Trucker Jacket, letting your Haring infused look be as subtle or strong as you want. Levis didn’t have to go the extra mile and make this collaboration so fun, but they did and we appreciate it, especially since generally Lévis is a bit boring. (Sorry, Lévis.) The Mickey Mouse Levis x Disney x Keith Haring collection is now available at Levis online store. Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Go Flea Collection Cynthia Lus Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike have just released a small six-piece capsule collection made up of some wild reimaginings of some of Nikes’ athletic wear basics. The collection includes long-sleeved polo shirts, hoodies, shorts, reflective rave pants and swimsuits from Cactus Plant Flea Markets with a strong graphic aesthetic, with modern more boxy silhouettes and playful interpretations of famous iconography. and the Nikes brand. The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Go Flea collection is now available with a retail range of $ 100 to $ 400. Shop the collection via the Nike SNKRS app.