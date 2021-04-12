Game-changing menswear influencers – The Connector

By Jacob Selmonosky

From a young age, my mother was very particular about the way I dressed. She made sure I left the house in a matching outfit and didn’t go out in my pajamas or house attire. Today, I maintain that decorum and make sure to leave the house in a trendy outfit with some thoughtful accessories to spice it up. However, sometimes I relax my clothing choices and you can see me enjoying a good pair of leggings. Fashion has been a part of my life for a long time and I am delighted that my career is the main focus. It is exciting to work in an area where many men in the industry are presenting new trends to other men and breaking down the barriers between womens and menswear. By also bringing clothes and accessories to their field, fashion becomes more adventurous and inclusive for men. One day, others will turn to me for fashion advice and stylistic inspiration. However, for now, I’m going to introduce you to my favorite male style influencers who are consistently on top of their game.

Graphic by Jacob Selmonosky, photos by @pelayodiaz

@Pelayodaz has 1 million Instagram followers and calls Spain home. While browsing Pelayos Instagram, you come across a plethora of images containing the latest it bags, virtual or in-person fashion show appearances and her incredible chameleon fashion sense. In two sister items (see graphic), Pelayo wears a gorgeous beaded / embroidered cardigan from Lanvin, with a silk button underneath that pops out at the neck and sleeve ends, paired with relaxed pants. The following post shows a close-up of the Lanvin cardigan, displaying the intricate details and attention this fashion house gives to its creation. In another shot (see graphic), he’s wearing a gray hoodie, with jeans, a black overcoat, and a pair of Nike AirJordans. To tie it all together he has a Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Hobo Bag in GG Supreme canvas. This mix of traditional menswear with the inclusion of the traditionally female handbag is one of the reasons I am including Pelayo on this list. It can perfectly blend the fashion of the sexes into one harmonious outfit while maintaining various aesthetics.

Graphic by Jacob Selmonosky, photos by @thebirkinboy

@THEBIRKINBOY has long been a mysterious Instagram influencer with at least 4 Birkins and 2 Herms Kellys. He still hides his face and his name is unknown as he travels all over Europe, capturing his adventures and his life in beautiful images mixed with his bags and outfits, placed almost expertly. Her style is a mix of simple neutrals, often blazers and pants paired with a simple shirt or tank top, Cartier jewelry adorning her wrists and a Chanel or Hermès bag. Even when he wears sports and leisure clothes, he pairs his outfit with jewelry and the best handbags. Casual yet luxurious is the aesthetic best used to describe it. If you follow more of the norm for menswear and are also drawn to beautiful vintage and new luxury pieces, follow @THEBIRKINBOY.

Graphic by Jacob Selmonosky, photos by @motiankari

@Motiankari is a New York fashion influencer who frequented the Fashion Institute of Technology and has 191,000 Instagram followers. His profile is a mix of fashion and political activism. Her Instagram account covers her travels, work and outfits, presented seamlessly through a collage of stylistic images. Whether or not she is interested in fashion, her brand appeals to all men as her fashion sense is much more widespread. When Moti isn’t on a tropical vacation, her style is much more masculine in the traditional sense, with a lack of feminine accessories that some of these other influencers tend to sport. The Motis style approach seems to be built around creating an outfit from the basics and then spicing it up with a pair of designer shoes everyone wants or a vibrant button on a tank top. If you want a daily dose of New York and fashion, or a tropical getaway, you should definitely check out the Motis page.

Graphic by Jacob Selmonosky, photos by @crownchase

Although this next creator has a small following, I predict it will become more popular. @crownchase Instagram is an aesthetically pleasing collection of fashion photo shoots that make me want to grab and borrow her outfits. He’s trendy and loves handbags, which makes him a favorite in my book. Her overall style is that of someone you’d expect to see front row at fashion week or maybe shopping in Milan. In one swipe, he pairs a gorgeous off-white Chanel Gabrielle bag, a navy-white striped blazer and a black hoodie, as well as a pair of H&M latex pants with the latest Bottega Veneta boots. His profile reminds me of a cousin of @THEBIRKINBOY, but with an American touch. As a promising one, I definitely suggest following @crownchase.

These fashion influencers will leave you inspired no matter your gender or style. It’s amazing how these influencers are breaking into a predominantly female market and breaking the status quo. I can’t wait for you to check out all of these designers.



