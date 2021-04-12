



Wingate defeats Lenoir-Rhyne, jumps into Nike / US Lacrosse D-II men’s top 20 Mon April 12, 2021 | Matt Hamilton | University PHOTO VIA TWITTER / @WingateLacrosse Conference races are starting to heat up in Men’s Division II lacrosse, and the South Atlantic Conference has gotten much more interesting. Wingate got six goals from Bobby Padden to lead 16-10 early in the last quarter when Lenoir-Rhyne dropped five straight goals, including three in the final two minutes, to make a game much less comfortable. Regardless, the Bulldogs tied for first place in the SAC at 8-1. Also in the SAC, Limestone has now won three straight games, including an 11-5 against Queens. The Saints are now sitting 7-3 in conference, just half a game behind the team they just beat. This week SAC was the conference to highlight, but next week could be very different. The GLVC and the Sunshine State Conference can have some exciting stretch races. Nike / US Lacrosse

Top 20 for men Division II April 12, 2021 W / L Previous following 1 Tampa 6-0 1 4/14 against Saint Leo 2 The Moyne 6-0 2 4/14 against n ° 6 Adelphi 3 Mercyhurst 7-0 3 4/13 vs n ° 4 Mercy 4 Pity 5-0 5 4/13 at n ° 3 Mercyhurst 5 Seton hill 5-1 6 4/17 at Lake Erie 6 Adelphi 4-1 7 4/14 at n ° 2 Le Moyne 7 Wingate 10-1 11 4/20 at the SAC Tournament 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 10-1 4 4/17 against Mars Hill 9 Belmont Abbey 8-2 8 4/14 vs. No.12 Mount Olive ten Lindenwood 7-1 9 4/17 at Lewis 11 Indianapolis 7-1 ten 4/17 against n ° 19 Rockhurst 12 Mount Olive 8-1 12 4/14 at n ° 9 of the abbey of Belmont 13 Saint Anselm 6-0 13 4/14 at Saint Michael’s 14 Colorado Mesa 6-1 16 4/16 v Colorado College 15 Frostburg 5-1 19 4/17 at n ° 4 Mercy 16 Limestone 8-3 N / A 4/17 vs n ° 9 Belmont Abbey 17 Lynn 3-1 17 4/114 vs. Florida Southern 18 Maryville 6-3 14 4/17 in Davenport 19 Rockhurst 6-3 20 4/17 against n ° 11 Indianapolis 20 Queens (NC) 7-4 15 04/17 in Catawba Also considered: Bentley, Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Newberry, Pace, Rollins, Saint Leo Nike / US Lacrosse Ranking |

Division II Men | Division II Women

Division III Men | Division III Women HOT Wingate (+4) The Bulldogs won their biggest win in some time, dropping 16 goals to Lenoir-Rhyne last Wednesday. The trio of Willie Grieco, Adam Vodovnik and Bobby Padden have combined for 187 points so far in 2021. DO NOT Lenoir-Rhyne (-4) The Bears gave up their first game of the season in an exciting way, scoring four goals in the final three minutes to get closer to one of the Wingates. Lenoir-Rhyne had possession twice in the final minute, but Myles Moffats’ shot was saved by KC Carlson with two seconds remaining. The defeat against a Wingates caliber team is not shocking but creates a blockage at the top of the SAC standings. Maryville (-4) What was once a promising start has turned aside for Maryville, who has lost three of four games and now sits third in the GLVC standings. Maryville has scored 22 combined goals in the three straight losses (two against Indy and one against Lindenwood). IN Limestone (n ° 15) A household name returned to the rankings this week after convincingly dominating Queens. The Saints aren’t the team they once were, but with three straight wins they could get back into shape as the SAC tournament approaches. A big match with Belmont Abbey awaits April 17th. OUTSIDE Rhythm (was # 18) The Setters are still a quality team, but the results are yet to be seen this season. Pace has four losses (two against Le Moyne and Adelphi) by an average of less than three goals per game. At 2-4, Pace slipped out of the standings, but a tough guy approached who could see him come back right away.

