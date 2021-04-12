5 to watch: fashion and design shows

From left to right: Flea Market Flip (screenshot); Worn Stories (Photo: Netflix); Stylish with Jenna Lyons (Photo: HBO Max)

Shopping was one of the few activities that was never completely interrupted during the pandemic. But time to browse the merchandise of companies and vendors on certain blocks or cotrade corridor has been put on hold. (At least they should be on hold, if we are to avoid another spike.) Sure, you can scroll through online retailers, but there are some elements of browsing and buying in person that just can’t be recreated: the thrill of a great find, getting a opinion of friends on site.

But, as has often been the case over the past year, television has offered an alternative. Let’s face it, fashion contest series Project track, Americans Next Top Model, or Make the cutPacked with extravagant looks beyond the reach of most of us, it is tantamount to window shopping. There are other promising newcomers, however, as well as some hidden gems. The AV club has assembled a winning set of fashion docuseries and reality TV shows that will let you indulge in safety.

Worn stories (Netflix), season one

This enchanting docu-series from bestselling author Emily Spivack and Orange is the new black Designer (and full-fledged author) Jenji Kohan recreates the intimate vibe of a clothes swap, one of the many staples of our social life that have been cast aside over the past year. When swapping clothes, you usually get the story of a new-for-you cardigan or pair of cords, or share the anecdote behind the pair of heels you’re parting with. Worn stories reinforces that human bond throughout its eight chapters, as interview topics reveal the connection made by a nocturnal search for a beloved cloak, or the tailoring prowess that enabled a matriarch to care for generations of his family. There is also a range of joy in the dizzying preparations of non-binary teenagers for their bnai mitzvah and another teenage girl pulling on the chambray pants of her beloved grandmothers. And, because there’s always someone at an exchange who’s just looking to unload items they’d rather not live with anymore, Worn stories starts off with a few segments with nudists from a Florida community. There are also more than a few heartbreaking moments, as we see how the clothes offer a man a way to start over after spending most of his life in prison, as a quilt reunites a family separated by the justice system. criminal. It’s a bit beyond the reach of the average clothing swap, but who knows what good to be willing to share once we can be together again?

Flea market flip (Discovery +), 13 seasons

This pillar of HGTV remains on hiatus due to the pandemic, host Lara Spencer recently revealed. But there are 13 seasons of Flea market flip available to anyone looking to scratch an itch for antiques or a new DIY project. The premise of the shows is simple, yet classic. Two pairs of fins, some are seasoned pros, while others struggle to distinguish between mid-century modern and Missionshop for items that can be upgraded for a three-project design competition. Ideas abound, as these fins team up with master craftsmen to reinvent and refine their finds. The show saw it all, from old dressers to ladders and rusty oil barrels recycled to practical and sometimes downright gorgeous furniture. And while the reveal of the final product is generally exciting (albeit at times bewildering), the show’s real draw is the transformation process. Competitors apply both their creativity and elbow grease to the challenge, sometimes learning to sand or cut glass for the first time. The satisfaction comes as much from seeing their vision materialize as from selling it to a LIC Flea & Food buyer.

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (HBO Max), season one

Season 1 of Stylish with Jenna Lyons sees Lyons, the former Creative Director and President of J. Crew, try out a few new roles for size as she prepares to launch a lifestyle brand. There’s a bit of everything: smart, ready-to-wear looks are showcased with upcycled furniture and home items (and plenty of succulents), as Lyons goes beyond personal style and fashion to become an aspiring lifestyle guru. Elegant combines Lyon’s foray into the impresario-dom with a good old-fashioned competition: an ambitious group of designers, artists and stylists are all vying to join the still-in-training company. Sometimes this combination is reminiscent of the second season of Americas Next Top Model, when Tyra Banks sought to launch a musical career while judging emerging models. (Unfortunately, there is no Lyon counterpart to Shake Ya Body.) But mainly, Stylish with Jenna Lyons is the equivalent of window shopping: taking a little of everything while buying little (if at all).

A point in time ( Acorn TV

If, as Louis XIV said, fashion is the mirror of history, then this delightful BBC Four series aims to capture how fashion reflects changing social mores and even political rules. Hosted by fashion historian Amber Butchart, A point in time explores the ways in which fashion has shaped history and how it has been shaped by history. Despite being half an hour long, each episode is a real recreation business. The inspiration for a project comes from a famous painting, such as Jan van Eycks The Arnolfini Portrait or the scandalous Marie Antoinette In A Chemise Dress by Elisabeth Louise Vige Le Brun. As historical costume designer Ninya Mikhaila and her talented team of tailors strive to recreate the memorable or provocative look, Butchart tries to find out what the clothes have to say about their respective periods. The common skirt and verdant green of Portrait Arnolfini bear witness to the wealth of the growing merchant class, which shook the nobility. A trip to a textile company in search of wool for the dress reminds us that fashion has always been big business; this theme extends to the story of Marie-Antoinette, who encountered the gaze of a pastoral shepherdess late in her brief life. The influence of the French queens was so vast that her preference for muslins over silks threatened to undermine the textile manufacturing of the country as a whole. A point in time offers a moving look at an aspect of culture too often dismissed as ephemeral or capricious.

This two-part limited series from 2017 combines two of our favorite things to do – drooling over haute couture and listening to Olivia Colman. For six months, director Michael Waldman (Stephen Fry in America, Inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) obtained exclusive access to the fashion house founded by Christian Dior. The filmmaker and his team visited the exquisite home of French designers, the Château de La Colle Noire, which now serves more as a museum. They visited everyone, from little hands, or tailors in the ready-to-wear department, to Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first woman to hold the position of artistic director of Dior. The decadence that Dior was promoting with its first collections went against the beliefs of many in a post-war world, the docu-series even notes that a model dressed in one of its models was besieged in the street by women who took offense at extravagance. But Dior believed everyone should share this luxury, which is why he wanted to sell everything from evening dresses to perfumes (which account for a large chunk of the brand’s multi-billion dollar sales). And the resilience that underpins the history of Dior, one of the most legendary designers, can be seen in artisans and designers keep high fashion booming in 2021, when the pandemic was still in the midst. (Plus, the footage of Princess Margaret enjoying a personal Dior show at Blenheim Palace is just a nice addition to Colmans’ narration.)