Designer ties make a statement Menswear 101 with Maxwell Alexander





Dress for Success, we’ve all heard this advice and in many cases it is true. The way you dress sends a message. When you are in the business and corporate world, it is important that the message you send is the right one. Here are different styles of ties and how they may reflect on you: Cartoon and Novelty Ties They convey a sense of humor, a joker, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. Designer Ties Make a Statement Mens Fashion 101 with Maxwell Alexander, EIC, Hudson Valley Style Magazine In some situations, a novelty tie is appropriate. In the business world, when you’re trying to close a deal, that’s usually not a good solution. Pink ties The pink tie represents a sense and respect for fashion, confidence, style and the finer things in life. Softer shades of pink would be more appropriate for job interviews rather than a strong, vibrant pink – you don’t want the emphasis on your tie! Striped ties The classic striped tie portrays style, stability, strength, class. A striped tie would be an appropriate choice for business meetings, job interviews, and events that require professionalism. Small to medium patterned ties Smaller models that aren’t overwhelming are a good choice for the business and corporate world. Alternate color checks, paisleys and yarn weaves are elegant and reflect creativity, strength and class. Wide patterned ties Larger designs can be bossy, but fun at the same time. If you want to be taken seriously and focus on your solo presentation, but not your tie, wider patterned ties are best kept for social events. They can embody a sense of style, confidence and flamboyance. Solid color ties Reflect professionalism, traditional and no frills. If you are wearing a patterned shirt, the solid color tie is a must, unless you are going for a slightly shy look. You can use your fashion choices to help people see you the way you want. Clean, well-ironed, well-fitting and appropriate clothing will send a strong first impression on the level of professionalism and business advantage you wish to represent. As they say… Dress for success! If you are looking for the best and the most trendy mens fashion accessories, look at my favorite Brand HARD / NEW YORK on hardnewyorkcom.

