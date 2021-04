Vanessa Hudgens goes glamorous in a feather-coated dress and knee-length boots – Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens upgraded the monochrome trend this week with a little help from her stylist, Jason Bolden. The former “High School Musical” dressed Monday afternoon in an all-black outfit. The look featured a feather-coated top-down design from Cult Gaia; titled the Emi silhouette, the design is cut in satin crepe and sells for $ 1,998 on the brand website. The color-coordinated outfit quickly became the go-to style hack of 2021, offering a streamlined path to a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Jill Biden have tried the trend for themselves in recent weeks. Related To continue the sleek design, Hudgens turned to Paris Texas for a set of trendy boots. Striking at the knee, the point-toe silhouette featured a croc embossed upper formed from patent leather and a 4-inch heel. The FNAA 2019 Emerging Talent Award winner’s must-have boots originally retailed for $ 825 but now sell for $ 495 at Shopbop. Knee-high and over-the-knee boots are the must-have silhouettes this season. From on-trend leather twists to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the tallest shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani among other big names. In colder temperatures, silhouettes cover skirts, dresses and shorts and provide an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Paris Texas Moc Croco Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop As for Hudgens everyday style, the taste of the "Princess Switch" actress can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the 'Queen of Coachella' in 2018. Her closet features plenty of flowy silhouettes, ruffle patterns, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a '70s-inspired feel. Her must-have brands for ensembles dress and shoes range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci. As for her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Martin's, and Frye – though she still mixes up glam pieces from Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new everyday style also includes picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletic-focused brands as she follows the growing celeb trend of athleisure in a stay-at-home style. Click through the gallery to learn more about Vanessa Hudgens' chic style over the years.







