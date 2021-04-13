2021 and 2022 Met Gala plans revealed





The next two Met Gala dates have been announced! On Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed that the 2021 and 2022 Met Galas will be themed America, with the first event taking place on September 13, 2021 and the second on May 2, 2022. Upcoming galas center around a two-part exhibition across The Costume Institute, includingVogueeditor-in-chief Anna wintour is a trustee. The first part is entitledIn America: a fashion lexicon, while the second part is entitledIn America: a fashion anthology. The 2021 gala will be “more intimate” than usual and is considered “on hold” while waiting for everythingCOVID-19[female[feminine government guidelines. The 2020 Met Gala was first postponed and then canceled due to the pandemic. “Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural change and a narrative of the forces, beliefs and events that shape our lives,” said Max Hollein, French director of Marina Kellen at the Met. This two-part exhibition will examine how fashion reflects the evolution of notions of identity in America and explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that address some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy. Through this lens, we can consider the aesthetic and cultural impact of fashion on historical aspects of American life. “ “Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections with our homes have become more emotional, as have those with our clothes,” said Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute. “For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality.” “In response to this change, the first part of the exhibition will establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as on deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity and inclusion.” , he continued. investigate the evolution of the language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in the period rooms of the Mets. The first part of the exhibition, which will open in the museum’s Anna Wintour Costume Center, will present American fashions of the 20th and 21st centuries, from sportswear to contemporary designs. The exhibit, which will explore the shift in direction in American fashion based on feelings of fear, pleasure, comfort and more, will also include an evolving and open-ended film by Melina Matsoukas. The second part of the exhibition, which will open in the period rooms of the American wing of the museum, will present the historical and contemporary clothing of women and men dating from the 18th century to the present day. The exhibition will tell tales ranging from personal to political to ideology through a series of three-dimensional cinematic freeze frames produced in collaboration with renowned American directors. Both exhibitions will close on September 5, 2022. 2020 Met Gala officially canceled after initially postponed Blake Lively shows how her last Met Gala looked on the carpet Priyanka Chopra Gets Her Niece’s Cutest Home Met Gala Makeover

