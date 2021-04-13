The 5 best men’s clothing in San Jose

Below is a list of the best men’s clothing in San Jose. To help you find the best men’s clothing near you in San Jose, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.

San Joses Best Men’s Clothing:

The best rated men’s clothing in San Jose are:

Hidden Hype Store was created in 2011 by Rami Tannous

was created in 2011 by Rami Tannous BLDWN is a lifestyle fashion house tailored for you

is a lifestyle fashion house tailored for you Mens Wearhouse helped men like their looks

helped men like their looks Tuxedo fashion will make you look amazing

will make you look amazing Casual Men XL helps you create a classic and versatile outfit

Hidden Hype Store

Hidden Hype Store was created in 2011 by Rami Tannous in San Jose, California for fashion enthusiasts. Ramis’ dream was to create a brand that represented positivity, culture and roots for those who still love the hunt. Quality, integrity and brand loyalty are the most important elements, and Hidden Hype stands for these characteristics.

The wonderful streetwear vibes of different cities inspired the creation of Hidden Hype. The passion and pride everyone has in this industry has made Rami even more motivated. The Hidden Hype emphasis is a unique concept that has a double meaning. Throughout each collection, you will observe pieces that have a double meaning.

Products:

Tops, stockings, hats, accessories, slides, women, children

LOCATION:

Address: 925 Blossom Hill Rd # 1276, San Jose, CA 95123

Call:(408) 784-3602

Website: www.hiddenhype.com

COMMENTS:

This darling boutique has a huge selection of dresses for every occasion. The sales staff are well trained to help you find the perfect dress to flatter your figure. They always have sales and promotions so you can find great items at affordable prices. Evelia S.

BLDWN

BLDWN started making quality jeans for their friends and ended up dressing in Kansas City, then the United States and now around the world. All of their clients, whether they are from the Midwest or Japan, are like family to them. Due to the unfortunate events of COVID-19, BLDWN has been forced to shut down its retail division as well as all of its manufacturing operations. BLDWN found itself in a standstill with a possibility of never returning.

After some time, IE Retail Ventures purchased the name and assets of BLDWN. Their goal was to bring the BLDWN name back to their loyal following, but the timing had to be perfect. In February 2021, BLDWN was relaunched and brought back as BLDWN Outlet. Their goal was to bring back the classic BLDWN product lines with more of your favorite brands at incredibly luxurious prices. They want their customers to know that BLDWN Outlet is more than a bazaar, it’s a lifestyle fashion house made for you.

Products:

Men, Women, Accessories, New Arrivals

LOCATION:

Address: 334 Santana Row Suite 1075, San Jose, CA 95128

Call:(408) 660-1196

Website: www.bldwn.co

COMMENTS:

What a trendy place. The energy is cool and the denim is smooth. Thanks, Don for all of your help. Jay G.

Mens Wearhouse

Mens Wearhouse has been helping men love the way they look for over 45 years. They have been able to deliver on this commitment through the first class customer service provided every day by their dedicated employees. Your satisfaction is the top priority at Mens Wearhouse. If you are not completely satisfied with the quality, fit, or fabric of an item, you can return your purchase within 90 days of the original sale.

Expert tailors using the best materials and equipment are available in every Mens Wearhouse store. You will only be billed once for work done by their tailors. Once they modify a seam, you are guaranteed to modify that seam for free for any reason, within the limits of the garment.

Products:

Suits, sports coats, shirts, pants, sweaters, outerwear, shoes, accessories, large and large, sales, tailor-made, tuxedo and suit rentals, weddings

LOCATION:

Address: 5353 Almaden Expy, Plaza Ste 39, San José, CA 95118

Call:(408) 723-1900

Website: www.menswearhouse.com

COMMENTS:

I went looking for a suit for a wedding with friends and they were able to find the right one he had chosen. Dean was very knowledgeable and informative. Great experience overall. Andrew O.

Tuxedo fashion

Tuxedo fashion is voted as America’s premier tuxedo store by the International Formalwear Association. Tuxedo Fashions is the clear leader in formal menswear in the greater San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. They understand their customers. They perceive the colors, cuts and matching fits that will suit you best and represent your personal style and taste.

Men’s fashion has evolved considerably over the past year. They paid attention so get ready to experience their modern take on a tuxedo and costume rental, lots of styles, a little attitude and never boring. With over 7,000 tuxedos and suits in stock and hundreds of the latest fashion accessories, you can be sure to find the perfect choice for your extraordinary event. Tuxedo Fashions will make you look amazing.

Products:

Tuxedos, Suits, Vest Colors, Cummerbund Colors, Suspenders, Shoes, Occasions, Specials, Schools

LOCATION:

Address: 363 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95126

Call:(408) 294-3311

Website: www.tuxedofashions.com

COMMENTS:

Patrick was fantastic in outfitting me for my brother’s wedding. It makes me look good and everything is fine. Yulian K.

Casual Men XL

Casual Men XL is the big, big department store for men with clothes and shoes you won’t find anywhere else. From cheap brands to high end designer brands, you’ll find an incredible selection of great men’s clothing to suit your style and budget. They’ve revolutionized the big and big shopping experience and created a one-stop shop for all the great men’s clothing and shoes you need.

When you visit us in person at 882 Blossom Hill Road, you’ll find that they’ve designed their big and big store around you, with an easy-to-navigate layout and larger, more comfortable locker rooms. Their knowledgeable style experts are available to share the latest sartorial trends or help you create a classic and versatile outfit. They also offer an expert fit, so you are assured of a perfect and personalized fit.

Products:

Shirts, Pants & Shorts, Outerwear, Sportswear, Team Shop, Underwear & Lounge, Footwear, Accessories, Featured

LOCATION:

Address: 882 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123

Call:(408) 227-6220

Website: www.stores.dxl.com

COMMENTS:

Good sellers here. They are very helpful. I bought 3 shirts and a pair of pants for my husband. He’s 64 and weighs 300 but they had a huge choice for its size. Piper P.