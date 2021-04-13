Mona M. Ali is changing the life of the Scandinavian fashion community





What is Fiiri’s mission?

With Fiiri the only thing I try to do is highlight people of color, people who have been ignored and invisible, and highlight all the different faces really, not just the typical blonde with blue eyes. . [ones]. Were trying to remove that stereotype and showcase all the amazing people we have in Scandinavia. What was the tipping point that led to the creation of Fiiris? When I came back in 2019 [after a decade in London]I just felt like so many things were still the same. I was hoping to wait at least a year or two before starting the agency, but coming back and not even being able to find a job, with my experience and my degree I was more than surprised. It was pretty crazy for me. I was like, these are the people who don’t see us. People can’t hear us. We haven’t been able to get the space we deserve. I just wanted to find all the POC creatives and everyone who works in fashion, including the models, to have that environment, a safe space to create and be exactly who you want to be. Is Fiiri a political platform as well as a creative platform? For me, yes. Fiiri must be without excuse. We talk about difficult things, we try to solve problems, and obviously it becomes political. We demand change and we create a safe space for our creatives to express these issues and [discover] how we can move forward from them, and how we can talk about these things in a positive and positive way, and really see what real change looks like. It has to come from us; we just do the things that were supposed to be done and people follow. It’s really exciting to see that. What do you look for in a model or a talent? The most important for me is the personality. When I look at their photo, I somehow see that there is something more about them, and it’s like that kind of fire in them that I see. Why has the agency grown to include talent beyond models? Well, as we know, the problems don’t just end with representation. If you want to be completely diverse, it’s not enough to have a black model or an Indian model and have no one else. [on set] that looks like you. It just doesn’t work that way; you really have to think more than that. So it was always the idea, [to get] behind the two [models and] talent, because if you want to be fully diverse, you have to have both. Mona M. Ali, left, in Rodebjer Photographed by Beata Cervin This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

