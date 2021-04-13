Zegna’s luxury leisurewear line offers stylish casual wear for men – Robb Report





After a year of wearing extremely casual clothing, the boundaries of casual clothing have never seemed more blurred. But Ermenegildo ZegnaThe new Luxury Leisurewear collection reminds us that comfort and sophistication are not mutually exclusive. Featured as part of the Italian fashion house’s Spring 2021 collection, the offer is filled with upgraded versions of everything from lightweight outerwear to basics like polo shirts, crew-necks and slip-on sneakers. It includes a plethora of functional clothing, like a water-repellent country jacket, smart joggers with cargo pockets and permanent pleats, and a hooded anorak that is worn like a luxe sweatshirt. A relaxed monochrome jacket and pants for a clean look.



Courtesy of Ermenegildo Zegna If the clothes seem somewhat exterior, it’s by design: they are pieces that are easy to pack and take away, reflecting a thirst for living outside the home. Inspired by changing lifestyles and reconsidered priorities, the collection respects Zegna’s traditional accent and expertise in men’s tailoring, even though it uses softer materials and sportier silhouettes. The end result is a smart line of multifunctional clothing made to Zegna’s high standards of textiles and craftsmanship. “Luxury leisurewear is designed for the way men live now,” the brand said in a statement. “Zegna reinvents the classics to reflect the cultural zeitgeist and the changing times where we lounge, live and work in one place and put personal comfort first.” Two different looks from the Luxury Leisure collection.



Courtesy of Ermenegildo Zegna Zegna isn’t the only high-end men’s brand looking at the liminal space between what men wore at home during the pandemic and what they’ll want to wear when they return to the world. Brioni and Brad Pitt just teamed up for a casual clothing line; George Cleverly, loved for his tailored dress shoes, now has an assortment of more casual options. The stylish men of The Armory offer a guide to tell the difference between tailoring and your favorite casual staples. But if Zegna’s pickup line is faster, now you’ll find it on Zegna’s website. Prices range from $ 495 for a cotton pants to $ 3,995 for a cotton blend country jacket.







