Queer fashion label Fang NYC debuts sultry knits

With the beginnings of his fashion brand CROC, designer Fang Guo joins the ongoing conversation about the expansion of menswear as a means of liberated gender expression.

From shopping with his mother every weekend as a child to receiving a BFA in Fashion Merchandising, Guo has focused his life on fashion, but he realized there was more to his profession. In a dimly lit men’s section of a department store, Guo one day recognized the need for change and aligned his mission with transforming the men’s fashion landscape. But what makes the mission all the more poignant is its commitment to upholding expression and identity.

Guo’s urge to expand the reach of menswear comes at a crucial time in menswear history. Decades ago, figures like Prince, David Bowie, Denis Rodman, and Elton John laid the groundwork for disrupting social norms of gender expression, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. Today we saw the expansion of that conversation in the hands of figures including Billy Porter, Jaden Smith, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and many more. Like the above, Guo continues the dialogue in the most tangible way with the introduction of his new e-commerce site FANG.NYC.

Launched today, the brand’s collection showcases the body in its natural form. The brand incorporates traditionally “feminine” shapes, silhouettes and fabrics for its sultry knits and shapewear, creating a diverse offering for queer and queer-minded people. With FANG, Guo intends to celebrate the contemporary male experience through an inclusive lens.

“FANG is a menswear brand that observes and celebrates the contemporary male experience,” Guo said. “The feeling of being masculine, feminine and everything in between.”

In one PAPER exclusive, the designer evokes the inspiration of the brand, its origins and the desire to develop men’s fashion.

What was the inspiration behind the launch of FANG? I’m just really inspired by the queer-minded people I’ve met over the years here in New York. Their family did not support them. They all started from scratch and built incredible careers and opportunities for themselves. So I think that really inspired me and as a queer person myself I really wanted to offer my unique take on fashion to kind of give back, uplift and inspire the community. This is where my determination to Fang began.

What was your strange trip? I really struggled with my own masculinity and my self-confidence when I moved to America as an immigrant. I was learning a lot about my position and how people perceive me in the community. Then, of course, I found out that being gay and Asian stereotypically means a certain type of person who is submissive, effeminate and in turn unwanted. I was sort of compensating a lot and trying to belong by bulking up, wearing certain types of clothes and trying to look more masc. But now I am much more secure in my sexuality and my gender identity. I want to reverse toxic masculinity and bring my unique aesthetic to the fore and tell the world that it’s okay to be flamboyant, emotional, and romantic.

How did you approach your first collection? For this first collection in particular, I wanted to highlight mesh pieces. It’s not only comfortable, it’s so forgiving on the body and shapes the body in a truly unique way. I purposely added stretches to all of my pieces to make sure the collection fits everyone. Style wise, I’ve included some super romantic pieces with bows. Trendy pieces feature asymmetrical designs to accentuate body parts as well as contemporary take on classic menswear pieces.

Is Fang a reflection of your style or something completely different? It’s definitely more of a reflection on myself and how I would like to present my unique experience as a queer person in this world. I feel best when I wear more skinny clothes and I’m just really informed by the 2000s when Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Zoe and the other American style icons when they all went out they dressed so easily but also chic in the at the same time. It was then that I came to America and was so fascinated with American culture. I really wanted to bring a lot of what I would wear everyday to my brand.

What was a defining moment in your experience regarding your desire to become a designer? I think I was really frustrated with the lack of diversity in menswear in terms of the type of clothing it offers. I was shopping at this department store in the men’s section in the basement. It was so dark and dimly lit. All I saw were boring formal outfits or shapeless sportswear. It was my moment aha and I was like, I can definitely do something better than that. I just think how you present yourself is so important and how it informs your identity. The silhouettes, shapes, colors and different things of the inaugural FANG collection really show off it and celebrate all kinds of bodies that wear it.

What are your goals for FANG and as a designer? I really want to push the boundaries of what is considered male clothing. Change people’s minds about what is considered maculin or feminine. Or maybe not at all kind of clothes. I would also like to do something very meaningful with the brand, use the brand as a vehicle and redirect my brand’s resources within the community.