Virgil Abloh to be honored and give keynote speech practically at RISD – WWD





CAPS AND DRESSES: Virgil Abloh will deliver the keynote address at the Rhode Island School of Design keynote address this spring. The founder of Off-White and male artistic director of Louis Vuitton will also receive an honorary degree. But he won’t be the only design talent to be celebrated at the virtual launch. Diller Scofidio + Renfro architect Elizabeth Diller, Obey Giant founder and artist Shepard Fairey and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage will also accept honorary degrees and deliver virtual remarks at the 5 June. Known internationally for his street art and “Hope” poster, Fairey recently had his first gallery exhibition in Dubai. When he was honored when the Pratt Institute was established several years ago, he had an accidental day of reckoning with former RISD president Thomas Schutte, who casually mentioned how, during his tenure, someone one had changed around a notice board of the former mayor of Providence, Buddy Cianci. Fairey told Schutte he had done it and raised his hand to point out the responsibility. The recipients of the honorary degrees and the keynote speaker were selected as part of a nomination process open to the RISD community, a spokesperson for the school said on Monday. This year, 403 undergraduates and 212 graduate students will complete their RISD courses for the academic year. The Saturday celebration will begin with a fully virtual lectures and awards program at 10 a.m., followed by an in-person diploma presentation at 2 p.m. on South Water Street in Providence, RISD’s hometown. However, families and friends of graduates will not have a chance to attend the event. The school will keep crowds to a minimum in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols. They can of course tune in to watch the morning opening and afternoon finale via a livestream. To mark a school year like no other, the RISD Grad Show 2021 will be presented as a digital publication and in-person exhibitions at the Chance Gallery of the RISD Museum and the WaterFire Arts Center, which will be open to students, faculty and others. current staff members. . The digital publication will highlight 16 disciplines and will be unveiled on May 27. The Apparel Design Collection show will be a video launch, but the date has yet to be announced. The Senior Virtual Film / Animation / Video Film Festival will take place on June 4th and 5th. Abloh is used to supporting students in different ways. Last summer, for example, he raised $ 1 million and partnered with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to launch the Virgil Abloh “Post Modern” Scholarship Fund. Fairey recently discussed “Printmaking and the Politics of Protest” virtually with an assortment of students. He’s also just collaborated with Hublot on limited edition $ 22,000 watches that will help support Amnesty International, which was also his cause of choice for a recent NFT launch. Other designers and influencers share Abloh and Fairey’s interest in helping the next generation of designers, fashion enthusiasts – and of course buyers. Stella McCartney, Olivier Rousteing and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the attendees at Brown University Fashion Week last month – another Providence institution that virtually holds on.







