Digital fashion is changing the way we participate in trends

The internet has forever changed the fashion landscape. In 2021, people are more likely to watch Vogues Instagram account only when making physical copies. And people are shopping online more than ever.

Online shopping has also led to dangerous overconsumption. Cheap and unethical clothing makes it easy for people to keep up with fashion trends, but it also generates harmful amounts of waste and pollution.

Because we all live our lives in a virtual format, especially on social media, the motivation to participate in trends isn’t really to watch the part to post. Rather than wanting to dress in the trend, self-proclaimed influencers and fashionistas participate in the trend by showcasing it on social media. And by the time people catch up with a trend, there is already a new trend to replace the previous one.

This nefarious cycle needed a solution, and this is where digital fashion comes in. New fashion brands aim to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion and textile industries by creating fully digital clothing at buy, sell and wear entirely in virtual spaces.

[The RealReals upcycled collection reimagines luxury sustainability]

When customers purchase these digital garments, they also submit a photo so that the digital tailors can tailor the garment to the customer’s image. Companies such as DressX even have pages on their sites to accompany customers on how to take a good photo for their digital clothes.

Many affordable digital fashion brands are creating virtual versions of trendy clothing. For example, these virtual orange pants by Nina Doll on DressX go for $ 30, and they’re a fool for the popular Saks Potts Lissi Trousers it costs around $ 262. The virtual dupe offers people the chance to engage with the social media trend without spending too much and ending up with a piece that will go out of fashion next month. It also aims to redirect consumer spending from harmful fast fashion sites such as SHEIN, which create similar dupes like this Sequin top and pants set through allegedly unethical work.

And just like the real world of fashion, the virtual industry also has its version of tailoring.

Examples of digital sewing include Iridescence Manufacturers Project, a digital-only dress, sold for $ 9,500. In these cases, digital fashion takes the form of something closer to a NFT you don’t buy clothes, you buy art.

While this innovation is rooted in the well-intentioned goal of reducing pollution and waste, the whole concept of digital fashion is a bit odd. We already live a large part of our lives online and have been constantly reminded that social media is not a realistic representation of people’s lives. Now the clothes aren’t real either?

XR Coutures website Even reads: Disclaimer: You’re not experiencing an episode of Black Mirror, but you’re already part of a new fashion cult! If we need this disclaimer, it looks like we are already getting dangerously close to Black mirror territory.

[NFTs: what they are, and why theyre revolutionizing digital art]

As a consumer, it’s hard to think of it as anything other than a $ 30 Instagram post. Digital tailors adapt to the garment based on the photo sent with the purchase. So the consumer gets this image of them in the outfit to share, but the clothes don’t really exist.

While digital fashion seems to replace the cheap fast fashion fools, it will never completely replace people’s attachment to well-made and meaningful clothes. Fortunately, digital fashion doesn’t seem to be trying to do this.

The digital fashion industry is in its infancy, powered by virtual life amid an ongoing pandemic. But it will only continue to grow in the years to come, especially since the fashion industry remains a major pollutant for our ecosystems.

For now, you can at least admire it on your screens or maybe just sit back and think about how weird it is that this is the future. Both are valid.