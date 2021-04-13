Q&A: Katie Montinaro, author of “ The Girl in the Sunflower Dress ”

Katie Montinaro is the author of the next contemporary novel, The girl in the sunflower dress! She tells us about her book, how daydreaming helped shape history and her love of films! Katie also gives advice to up-and-coming writers and reveals that she’s sweet.

Hi Katie! Thank you for taking the time to come and chat! Can you tell us a little more about yourself and The girl in the sunflower dress?

Thank you for welcoming me, it’s a real treat! So Im Katie Montinaro and I are a Melbourne-based author (feels weird to say that), high school teacher, and mother of three – well four, if you count our cheeky labradoodle who thinks he’s a giant human baby. . I love to read and obviously write, but my other passions are cinema and cinema. Writing and editing has always been a dream of mine, since I was little and about four years ago I decided to start taking my dreams seriously; and here I am, about to release my first novel The girl in the sunflower dress!

I’m horrible at the old elevator speech because I think the book is so much more than you can express in a few sentences. It’s about self-discovery, love, family, and choice – the choice to choose your own path and your relationships. The girl in the sunflower dress follows a seventeen year old girl called Chelsea Roberts who isn’t quite sure about her place in the world after high school and as she tries to make sense of the next chapter in her life, she stumbles upon her father kissing another woman in a very public audience. in law! At the same time, she reunites with an old high school crush (fainting) and together they team up to uncover the truth about this kiss, only, they discover more than they could ever have imagined.

What inspired you to write?

I’m a big dreamer and often a lot of my stories come from daydreams to be honest. I’ve been telling myself stories since I was little, maybe it’s just a part of being an only child; I didn’t have anyone else to really play with so I had to use my imagination a lot and it’s something that I never really got past. With The girl in the sunflower dress, I had one scene that kept popping up in my daydreams, and this is the scene at the hospital where Chelsea and Noah are hiding behind the Christmas tree spying on her dad (this happens very early in the book, so no spoilers), and I just built the story around that. I had a very strong voice and character presence in Noah, but I knew that was not his story to tell.

However, I take inspiration from a lot of things, a song, a quote, a photo (thanks Pinterest!), Art – a lot of things. But above all, his reverie. Or the second I lay my head on my pillow to sleep at night! It’s like someone is screaming lights! Camera! Action! and my mind begins to create.

If you had to choose, would you throw a surprise poolside party or surprise movie night, and why?

Without a doubt, a surprise movie night! And everyone should dress up as their favorite character from a movie. Im a media teacher so it should come as no surprise to those who know me. My mom and I are movie buffs and we slowly turned my eight year old son into one. His choice is something superhero, my choice would be a little more difficult just because there are so many movies that I love! I would probably do a three movie marathon starting with Rebel without cause, switching to a classic ’90s / early 2000s romantic comedy Ten things I hate about you and ending with an action movie like Olympus has fallen. Or maybe I should do a whole weekend because I feel too bad for all of my favorites that were left out!

Do you have a favorite character? Mines 100% Chelsea!

I love that Chelsea is your favorite. I have a soft spot for her, for sure. My favorite is Noah. I think I fell in love with him while writing it. Does Noah exist? If so, someone needs to point me in their direction.

When you write, do you have a snack to go, and why exactly?

I have a big sweet tooth so I’ll have a snack while writing The girl in the sunflower dress was hot chocolate with chocolate chip dip cookies. I also love to snack on crunchy things when I think so I made up a mixture of nuts with dark chocolate chips – and sunflower seeds of course!

What do you find most rewarding about writing?

Holding a physical copy of my book in my hands for the first time was incredibly rewarding. I cried. I filmed it to put it on Instagram (of course!) But I had my address, clear as the day, in the frame and I couldn’t hide it because I kept moving the camera to wipe my teeth. eyes, so that I never saw the light of day! But that was the most rewarding part of the whole process. In terms of writing, I love it when all the pieces that you’ve scattered throughout the story come together. You feel like a genius! Or create witty jokes between the characters. I laugh at myself when I write. If you don’t have fun writing it, why bother writing it?

Are there places in the book that come from or were inspired by real life?

Yeah! The book is set on the Mornington Peninsula, which is my playground, but I didn’t want to go too far in describing it because I wanted people to imagine it taking place near them. I think it helps create a stronger connection with the characters when you can imagine the story taking place somewhere near you. Having said that, Noah and Chelsea go to the beach, to the zoo, and to the Strawberry Farm which are all places I frequent.

What was your favorite part of the writing process and why?

It’s really hard to pick a favorite part of the writing process because I really enjoyed everything from start to finish. When writing the first draft it’s exciting because you’re locked into this little world you’ve created with characters you shape and it’s exciting to see where they take you, to see the story unfold. unroll in front of you. Then the editing is just as exciting and terrifying as you know the feedback you get will only make the story stronger and you are curious what changes need to be made. Then do all the editing, the front cover design, the formatting – it’s frustrating sometimes, but it’s such a creative outlet for me that I love doing these things. I like to be a part of every step of the way.

As a first author, do you have any advice for other aspiring authors?

I had a conversation with a coworker at work and he told me at one point you just have to do it, and it really hit me. We can talk as much as we want to be writers and want to publish our work, but at some point we have to stop talking about it and just do it. Simply write, find the time to get rid of it. Don’t compare yourself to other writers and their words matter, focus on your words. Do your research on the industry, make real connections with those in the industry (from other authors to publishers to bookstagrammers etc.), access the book’s features, find the path that’s right for you and go for it. . So come talk to me about it because I am a team of female cheers who encourage you all the way!

