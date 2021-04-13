How Hybe is making luxury fashion more accessible

Luxury fashion is exceptionally different from everyday clothing. Although there is no concrete definition of luxury, several factors combine to give luxury its identity. Luxury fashion doesn’t have to be too expensive, but it is generally expensive regardless of the brand. It’s also visually appealing, and while not one of a kind, luxury fashion is often very rare and difficult to own. Other typical characteristics of luxury include: craftsmanship, innovation, performance, exclusivity, sophistication, relevance and heritage. Despite the scarcity of luxury fashion, Hybe provides equal access to these products for the millions of customers who shop with them.

Hybe is an online mystery box shopping platform. It allows shoppers to choose a mystery box of their choice, pay a fixed price, and then unwrap it to reveal the content online. The boxes contain luxury fashion products that buyers may have delivered right to their doorstep. Hybe emphasizes their value guarantee system, which ensures that the value of each product inside their mystery boxes is always equal to or greater than the value of the box itself. Due to the way mystery boxes work, Hybe is able to sell the luxury items indoors at a much lower price than they normally cost. Hybe also allows buyers to exchange unpackaged items based on their personal preferences.

Hybe has transformed online retailing by making luxury fashion products more accessible to a wider group of people. Globally, luxury fashion is generally linked to high prices, making designer goods inaccessible to the vast majority of buyers. With the Hybes Mystery Box business model, shoppers can access and acquire authentic clothing, footwear and technology at breakthrough prices.

What makes luxury fashion products inaccessible

Luxury fashion is rare and inaccessible to the vast majority of people, which has always been the case historically. Here are some of the reasons why this happens.

Scarcity

Luxury fashion products are often made in small batches on purpose. When demand outweighs supply in this way, brands can charge a higher price for their products, which become more and more discussed and coveted. This strategy helps define and sustain luxury fashion brands, but the low number of products available for purchase also means that a large number of fashion enthusiasts are unable to own the items they want. wish.

Price

In most cases, luxury fashion products cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This can be seen as a reflection of the prestige of the brand and the quality of the product, but can also be seen as a random price tag set by the designer. Either way, luxury fashion remains synonymous with high prices, so much so that low-cost products are often not considered luxury at all.

Ignorance

Due to the large number of existing brands and the high prices associated with them, many people have never had the opportunity to explore the world of luxury fashion. Those who cannot afford designer goods are prevented from finding out what is on offer, and this ignorance makes it even more difficult to fill a wardrobe with luxury fashion.

Inauthenticity

The world’s most popular luxury fashion brands are plagued by counterfeit items. These fake products are often bought by unsuspecting shoppers, who think they’ve found a great deal about the fashion they love. In reality, counterfeit products have many imperfections and are of a much lower quality than the real thing. Those who know what to look for will easily be able to spot a fake product.

Hybe eliminates all of these problems. It’s a trusted product discovery platform featuring mystery boxes that are consistently cheaper than the luxury fashion products they contain. Hybe sources in stock from vendors such as StockX and GOAT, who perform verification processes to ensure all luxury fashion products are genuine. In this way, Hybe opens the doors of the fashion world to more people than ever before. A free mystery box is available to all new Hybe members upon registration. Visit the official Hybe website now to find out more. You can also connect with Hybe on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Presented by: Ascend Agency