Two suspects in the first Polaris shooting arrested in Georgia
Two men from the Columbus area suspected of firefight on March 3 inside Polaris Fashion Place were arrested by US marshals in Georgia.
Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr., 21, and Levon Sommerville, 25, were both arrested this month in towns in Georgia within 40 miles of each other. The US Marshals Service announced the arrest of the men 40 days after the shooting at Delaware County Mall.
Truss, of Reynoldsburg, was arrested on April 7 in Covington, Ga., While Sommerville, of Columbus’ Northeast Side, was arrested Monday in Tucker, Ga, according to the US Marshals Service.
Columbus Police had issued arrest warrants for the two men for felony assault after identifying the men as the two suspects who shot each other inside the mall’s first floor.
Read more:Delaware County wants Polaris to keep a safe image. The mall’s income is another concern
The shooting took place after the twogot of an argument inside the Carter’s / Osh Kosh B’Gosh store around 12:30 p.m. on March 3, Columbus police said. Somerville is suspected of having shot inside the Truss store at close range before leaving. Truss then followed Sommervilleout into the mall and shot Sommerville as he walked away, police said.
No one was shot or injured in any other way in the shooting.
After the shooting, Columbus police said they knew the identity of the gunmen and advised them to surrender. But the police quickly turned to the public for help. identification of suspects through dissemination of surveillance footage of the shooting.
Frame was the first to be publicly identified by the police March 8, five days after filming. Columbus Police identified Sommerville as the second suspect involved on March 12.
Once investigators determined that Truss and Sommerville had most likely fled Ohio, a multi-agency fugitive task force, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, led by the US Marshals, began searching for the two suspects. at the request of the Columbus Police Division. The task force includes the Columbus Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Ohio Attorney General’s Criminal Investigation Office, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices and Delaware.
Within two weeks of filming, ATFannounced the offer of a $ 5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of Truss and Sommerville.
The March 3 shooting was the first of what is believed to be two shooting incidents that erupted inside the mall within two weeks.
Read more:Mall shootings are rare and most calls at Columbus’ three largest malls are unrelated to crime
Twelve days later on March 15, police were called again to Polaris Fashion Place when several people called 911 to report hearing several gunshots in the mall. Police later determined that the shooting, which occurred at around 3:15 a.m. that day, resulted from a confrontation between two groups of young people in an atrium on the first floor inside the mall.
Arshad Jamir Lawson, 20, from the East Side, was arrested that same week on an assault charge and is being held at Franklin County Jail.
No one was hit in the incident either, although one person’s jacket was scratched, police said.
