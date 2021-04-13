Fashion
Could Climate-Conscious Buyers Kill Fast Fashion? Quartz
While shoppers today worry about climate change and think it’s cool to care about the planet, fast fashion could be in jeopardy.
Chains like H&M, Zara and Asos have enjoyed tremendous success producing huge volumes of low-cost clothing, but this model is also at the heart of their environmental concerns. Producing the increasing volume of clothing sold around the world each year consumes huge amounts of resources, pollutes waterways with dyes and chemicals, and emits large quantities greenhouse gases.
For now, shoppers continue to buy inexpensive clothing, and many who say they still want durable products make purchasing decisions based on the price. But UBS investment bank believes that a consumer reaction could loom on the horizon.
In the case of fast fashion, we believe it is possible that changes in consumer behavior along the lines of stealing shame or plastic avoidance will eventually crystallize as environmental and social impacts. negatives are becoming more widely recognized, the company said in a new research note to customers. He envisions different scenarios where the sales of cheap, high-volume clothing could drop 10% to 30% over the next five to ten years.
UBS stressed that this was not its baseline forecast for fashion, and comes with a big caveat: The company does not yet have evidence that sustainability considerations push buyers to buy less. But he said he has seen customer attitudes change rapidly in other industries, with knock-on effects for businesses. In the United States, for example, sales of high-calorie sodas dropped over a period of 20 years as the health risks of sugar became public and the government took action.
Will the fast fashion go for high calorie sodas?
UBS imagined four different situations that could disrupt fast fashion. In the most drastic case, a widespread change in consumer attitudes towards clothing, comprehensive government regulation, and changes in the way fast fashion companies produce clothing themselves would accelerate change in the industry, resulting in a 30% drop in unit sales of valuable clothing in about five years.
This version of events, however, would require big changes in behavior. At present, there is little government oversight of the fashion supply chain, and little indication that the companies themselves will sacrifice sales for sustainability.
The scenario at the other end of the spectrum would involve a slower change in consumer attitudes, incremental measures by companies to reduce the clothing they produce, and limited regulation by authorities. Under this model, UBS predicts that unit sales of fast fashion could decline another 10% in 10 years. The other scenarios fall between these opposing visions.
Either way, companies that focus on sustainability, like H&M has done, can gain market share in the short term, he said.
The likelihood of any of these occurring is difficult to assess. While clothing consumption has stabilized in the mature US market, it is growing globally with thriving middle classes in emerging economies like China and India.
Companies are implementing programs to reduce their impact, such as sourcing more sustainable raw materials or starting recycling programs. But UBS and many experts agree that these efforts usually don’t outweigh the volume of products they make.
Many buyers are unaware of the impact of fast modes in the meantime. UBS surveyed 3,000 consumers in the US, UK and Germany. It found that 58% of respondents said they did not know the environmental impact of fast modes.
On the other hand, 54% said they personally knew someone who had changed their buying behavior due to sustainability issues. (He asked about other people’s behavior so that respondents were more likely to give an honest answer, rather than providing the most socially acceptable one.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]