Watch of the week: Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925





Real diving watches are utility tools that help you keep track of time and stay alive underwater. But that doesn’t mean they can’t look good too. Case in point: the new Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925. A new iteration of the Black Bay Fifty-Eight brand’s flagship dive watch, this is a great example of a combination of form and function, and it includes a new case. in silver and an open back case, two first among Tudor diving watches. Tudor has a long history of making ocean-going timepieces. The Swiss watchmaker released his first diver’s watch, reference 7922, in 1954, and it boasted a water resistance of 100 meters. In 1958, the company doubled and released the Reference 7924, also known as the Big Crown, which was rated for water resistance up to 200 meters. The new Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925 recreates some of the key style features of these iconic 1950s watches (as well as other diving watches from Tudor history). At 39mm, the case is relatively small compared to most modern men’s watches, but it fits the typical case sizes of mid-century tickers perfectly. It also comes with snowflake hands, a key distinguishing feature that Tudor first introduced on its dive watches in 1969. A domed dial adds another retro element, and overall this new watch features the best styling features of Tudors six decades of dive-ready watchmaking. Of course, there are also a lot of new elements on the Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925. Its name hints at one of them: the case is made of 925 silver, a special alloy that comes in a satin finish. matte to give off a unique incandescent sheen, as Tudor describes the mysterious metal (a trade secret; Tudor will not reveal the composition of the alloy). It also comes with an open case back to give a view of the sandblasted and laser decorated details inside the MT5400 movement. This is the first time Tudor has offered these features in any of its dive watches, and they really make the 925 stand out, both in the brand lineup and on the wrist. We also like the Tudor taupe color used on the dial and bezel. It adds a touch of warmth to the color scheme of the watch and looks especially good when paired with the matching jacquard fabric strap. The bracelet is another nod to history: each one is made on heritage looms. The 925 is also available with a brown leather strap, if that’s more your style. The watch displays hours, minutes and seconds (with Super-LumiNova hands for excellent visibility), is water resistant to 200 meters and the MT5400 self-winding movement has a generous 70-hour power reserve . For this reason, Tudor calls the watch weekend proof, which means you can leave the watch on your dresser all weekend without having to worry about it stopping. But with such a beautiful watch, you’ll still want to wear it all weekend. [$4,300; tudorwatch.com] You understand

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos