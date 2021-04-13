NORFOLK – Although they have only had their lonely store for a few years, the uprooted fashion store can be seen offering their goods within a 3 hour radius around Norfolk.

By taking fashion on the road.

“It’s a mobile shop,” said Amber King, 5 miles south of Norfolk next to the big uprooted blue truck.

“My sister and I own it, we bought it a few years ago from women who started it. We fell in love with the idea.”

The boutique can attend big events, house parties and more to complete the scene with choice clothing.

And they offer a discount to anyone who hosts their store. Despite their relatively new operation, the store quickly became friends with other new businesses in the Northeast.

“We’re also set up at Simply Distressed,” said King, just outside the store just south of Norfolk on Hwy 81. “Lacie has a store here with a lot of home decorations.

“Much of our merchandise is also transported to his store.”

It’s a pretty tight space, but the sisters have managed to line it up with clothes that can meet a wide variety of equipment needs.

“We have items from newborn to plus sizes – lots of items for kids,” King’s sister Ashley Frasch said, holding up a striped sweater, “this is one of our favorite sweaters. that we have for the kids. A bit of everything in between. “

They bought the truck late in the clothing-buying season two years ago, and COVID the following year made it even more difficult to operate.

Still, King and Frasch say they have been able to provide innovative and exciting service to many different communities across the state.

“We love to go to small towns, a lot of them get more excited when we come because they can’t buy things like that every day,” Frasch said.

“And we have forged very good relationships with people we would never have been able to meet without the truck.”