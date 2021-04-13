Eiza Gonzlez, Viola Davis, Ashley Madekwe and others of the best dressed of the week

Sleek styling can bring a smile to your bright colors, illustrated prints and playful details in particular. Last week, as celebrities headed to virtual events, birthdays and concerts, they kept their outfits exuberant. On Easter Sunday, Kendall Jenner posted an idyllic photo where she posed amid the greenery of the golf course while wearing a pastel Rodarte dress. Selena Gomez recently wore the same outfit in the music video for her single, De Una Vez. It’s rare for a single piece to receive the stamp of approval of two young Hollywood stars, but not entirely surprising for one of Kate and Laura Mulleavys’ universally charming designs. Jenner and Gomez make clothes look attractive for a living, but the delicate pastel pink look, with its delicate daisies and empire waist, would have been gorgeous for anyone.

Crowd fun became the theme of the week, especially when it came to the use of neon. For its range of Zoom interviews linked to its new National Geographic series, Impact, Gal Gadot took her work-at-home wardrobe to the next level by layering a hot pink Jacquemus blazer over a t-shirt and sweatpants. At the African American Film Critics Association Awards, Viola Davis accepted the Night Icon Award in a bright yellow dress. The Greta Constantine dress reflected Daviss’ status as Hollywood royalty. Crafted in the most punchy yellow silk faille possible and detailed with ruffles on her skirt and bodice, the dress was regal and unabashedly upbeat.

Even those who have gone all black have done so with some joy. On the American Idol together, Katy Perry recalled evenings spent hanging out in the bathroom while wearing an Alexander McQueen leather midi dress. With her built-in bustier and contrasting topstitching, the look was exactly the kind of cheeky but risky piece Perry would gravitate towards for a night on the town. The realities of 2021 mean there are far fewer parties. But perched on a toilet seat in her best Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Perry made a deal to party.