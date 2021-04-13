The best styles of men’s sweaters that will always be in fashion

Everyone’s wardrobe needs knits. And the men’s wardrobe is no exception. Today there is a wide range of knits that will keep you warm, but they don’t have the same style as the classics.

Trends come and go. But there are certain styles of knitwear that will always be in fashion. And therefore, should have a permanent place in your wardrobe. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out! .

Crew neck

Your round neck is arguably the most versatile on this list. The simple design can be worn with anything, over t-shirts or shirts. But you can even wear it with a plaid suit or blazer.

A simple design works best because it will go with everything in your wardrobe. However, if you are more of an intarsia person where a random pattern is knitted into the sweater, you better go abstract. This will help you avoid the dreaded illusion of Christmas sweaters, a belief that you can wear this style anytime other than December 25th.e.

Fishermen’s knit

This is the toughest rider on this list. The dense weave of the fabric will surely accompany you on your colder days. But that’s no wonder, given that it was originally used for wearing at sea. Plus, this versatile knit can also be worn the other way around, making it ideal for dressing in. black.

Turtleneck

The origins of turtleneck sweater are positively medieval, with its creation as an undergarment for the knights. Jumping back in time, the look became popular in the 1920s.

As your turtleneck has a built-in scarf, it is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t rock it at any other time of the year. We recommend that you wear it with a suit instead of a shirt and tie. But a relaxed pair of chinos shouldn’t be overlooked.

Cardigan

Unless you are a Mod lover, a fitted cardigan is not easy to wear. However, a thick cardigan with a shawl collar is a staple in anyone’s wardrobe. It’s comforting and comfortable at the same time and makes the perfect coat for the home. And thanks to style icons like Steve McQueen wearing his with a white t-shirt or button-down shirt, a cardigan has also become a classic.

Cable knit

Just like your fisherman’s knitwear, the cable knit sweater has its origins in the harsh weather conditions of deep sea fishing. This sweater is inspired by a fisherman’s rope and the diamond pattern of a fisherman’s net. But it’s also a highly functional item to own. Traditionally, wool has a high lanolin content, which makes it repellent.

A proper cable-knit sweater can retain 30% of its weight in water before the wearer feels wet. That being said, it’s no wonder that cable knit is the perfect garment for your wardrobe. And it always looks good with jeans and casual pants.

