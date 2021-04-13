11 dresses with pockets to buy now





The new dresses go hand in hand with the warm weather and were expecting good things this summer. With the easing of the lockdown and the reopening of shops, bars and restaurants, outfit planning reached its peak beyond choosing the color of the sweatshirt and pull-on joggers. Instead, you can turn to slip-on dresses anytime to make it easier for you to walk out of the house with a real place in mind. Striped dresses are an easy win, and long sleeve floral dresses will never let you down in the outfit department, but it’s the attention to detail you should be looking at right now. Were talking pockets. The joys of going out and without a handbag can be prolonged thanks to the joys of a large dress with pockets. There is something quite satisfying about finding an amazing dress that ticks all the boxes to find that it has hidden pockets as well. An added bonus, if you will. The pockets are not only the key to stashing your hand, phone, and card without having to carry a purse, but they’re also there to keep the look casual no matter what style of dress. From strapless styles to smocking; we’ve spotted the best dresses with visible or hidden pockets that are both stylish and practical. Shop dresses with pockets Asos Curve Dress Dresses with pockets: Asos Curve Summer in a dress, this strappy striped style with side pocket is a winning park picnic. Just add platform sandals and a basket bag, and off you go. Asos Curve summer dress at Asos, 30

H&M dress Dresses with pockets: H&M Looking for the ultimate comfortable dress? Look no further. This H&M blouse is available in beige, black, blue and mint green. In sizes XS-XXL, it also has cleverly hidden pockets. Buy the mid-calf dress at H&M, 24.99

& Other stories Dresses with pockets: & Other Stories The classic ’90s strapless top is making a comeback for spring / summer, as is the tube dress. Step away from second-skin styles and opt for this sleek and voluminous style from & Other Stories for a new grown-up vibe. Buy the tube top dress at & Other Stories, 95 Ganni dress Dresses with pockets: Ganni Ganni creates cult dresses left, right and center, and we anticipate this will be the next sold-out style. Building on last year’s polka dot iteration, this silver swirl print will make any occasion a chic occasion. Strappy dress at Ganni, 205

Mango dress Dresses with pockets: Mango Tick ​​off the utilitarian trend in the most elegant way possible, this Mango dress is one you can wear around the clock. From daytime walks to evening dinner reservations, you can dress it up with accessories to suit your plans. Shopbelt dress at Mango, 59.99

Uterqe dress Dresses with pockets: Uterqe dress Taking the classic shirt dress to incredible new heights, this embroidered style from Zaras sister brand Uterqe is a thing of beauty. Check off so many mini trends in one, this mini needs a little flair to make a statement. Embroidered shirt dress at Uterqe, 185

Raey dress Dresses with pockets: Raey

Pink City Prints Dress Dresses with pockets: Pink City Prints Other images: courtesy of the brands

