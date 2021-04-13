Fashion adopts the new trend of African fabrics: Kente

An exclusive 15-minute show revealing Louis Vuitton’s fall-winter 2021 men’s collection. Presented via a video shared on YouTube in particular, the collection is made up of several original styles but some of them have attracted more attention. It was Kente’s designs that quickly became the subject of debate on Twitter. On the internet, there are two opposing camps: those who praise the creative genius of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton and those who criticize the appropriation of Ghanaian culture by Louis Vuitton.

Virgil Abloh is from Ghana and he is also the artistic director of a major clothing brand, so using Kente allows him to refer to his own African origins. I think it’s quite legitimate to use a fabric that belongs to its culture, to its African identity. I think it’s important that Virgil Abloh does this to introduce our culture to this international fashion pantheon, explains Aristide Loua, the founder of the Ivorian brand Kente Gentleman.

However, the controversy is nothing compared to the popularity these clothes enjoy. It leaves room for the real subject: fashion beyond borders. The ultimate reward for the designer is that one of his Kente items is worn by African-American poet and new sensation Amanda Gorman on the cover of the May edition of the very powerful US Vogue.

A year earlier, Kente was worn by members of the United States Congress to speak out against racism in American society following the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer. For African Americans, Kente is a symbol of their African identity.

But what is Kente and why does this fabric create such a stir? To understand the symbolic and cultural value of Kente, also known as Kita, one has to travel a long way To travel around 6000 km from France, Ghana and Ivory Coast! This is where the story of this loincloth began among the Akan and Kru, for whom Kente symbolizes power and nobility. It is a fabric once worn by the bourgeoisie during major ceremonies. These are usually men who weave Kente, mixing several threads of silk and cotton in different colors. Weaving methods vary from region to region. Be careful when choosing Kente. The colors are appreciable! Yellow represents money and wealth, green represents prudence, and white represents peace and purity.

Traditional loincloths are considered to be those that are only worn during ceremonies or traditional events. It is precisely this assertion that I reject with my brand by offering modern clothes made with our traditional loincloths, says Marthe N’Guessan, the founder of the Cchmoi brand. It is our identity, it is our culture and we owe it to ourselves to promote it and make the most of it now by offering modern clothes with these traditional fabrics. Cchmoi has been around for almost four years and today I can say that fashion is changing, the demand for clothes made with traditional loincloths is strong and we can only be happy about it.

Kente, emblem of local culture?

We continue to promote it because one of our objectives is that public administrators and even their agents and official representatives of the country wear this garment in service, explains Marthe NGuessan. This is a goal that could be achieved in Ghana long before Côte d’Ivoire. In August 2020, the Ghanaian government announced the creation of an artisanal village of Kente in order to boost the production of this fabric and to better serve the local and international markets as well. This project, managed by the Royal Kente Weavers and Sellers Association, is still ongoing.

An ambitious initiative reminiscent of the one implemented in Burkina Faso in 2019. Faso Dan Fani (traditional national loincloth woven in the Dyula language), a traditional Burkinabé loincloth, has been labeled by the Minister of Trade and Handicrafts. It is a way for the country to exploit this 100% cotton fabric and at the same time to fight against counterfeits and also to better control a market which brings in more than 50 billion CFA francs (i.e. more than 76 million euros). ) per year.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited in English.

