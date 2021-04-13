EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi on Harry Styles’ approach to styling and decoding the style of Bollywood stars

In a one-on-one, celebrity stylist and costume designer Akshay Tyagi discusses the challenges of male styling, what it takes to bring out the best version of yourself, and a lot about fashion and style.

Celebrity stylist and costume designer Akshay Tyagi is a graduate of the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Canada who has carved out a niche in Bollywood as a Class A stylist, working with top notch actors giving them real essence of style in their authentic form. He started his career in Bollywood after returning to India in 2011. Tyagi worked with expert fashion stylist and costume designer, Anaita Shroff Adajania as an assistant in Krrish 3, Bang Bang, Finding Fanny and got involved. then diversified by working independently with the South Star. Mahesh Babu, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and so on and there has been no turning back since then. In an exclusive one-on-one, Akshayi Tyagi defines the style statements of the stars of B-Town, shares some interesting style tips and more.

1.How do you redefine masculinity in fashion?

Fashion trends go up and down and there is also a cultural aspect and context to blend in with one’s personality to consider in this case. Whether it’s Hrithik Roshan donning a red tuxedo, Varun Dhawan wearing tone-on-tone, pink, or floral outfits, or Sidharth Malhotra pairing a floral-print shirt with her faded suit, it’s all about convincing your customer to pack some. styles that can seem edgy or redefined. Also, you have to see which personality tends to be more colorful and playful and which personality tends to be classic and driven.

2. Who are your favorite celebrities to work with?

I’m very lucky to work with a lot of great people. I really enjoyed working with Siddhant Chaturvedi and would like to come back. And working with Varun is always amazing. Among actresses, I would say Tara Sutaria. It was quite interesting translating her image of a hot girl into a very simple character in Marjaavaan. Most recently I worked for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor which was a progressive and daring project to undertake and I hope it will be well received.

3. How difficult is it for men to style compared to women given the limited fashion options?

I think that has changed a lot. Men also have a lot of accessories and much more playful silhouettes, thanks to the changing atmosphere of fashion. It is undeniable that the options are comparatively limited, but there are actors ready to pull off gender scrambling styles. We can always try adding soft elements like ruffles like the kind of approach Harry Styles took or adding some pearls and things borrowed from the world of women’s fashion that end up working well with the physique. and male personality.

4.How do you define the following star style statements that you have worked with?

Sidharth Malhotra- She is a military and athleisure style person who combines very well.

Varun Dhawan- I think he’s very athletic and loves vintage 80s fashion.

Siddhant Chaturvedi- He is very cool, neo-modern and prefers younger silhouettes.

Armaan Malik- He is someone who has managed to move from a childish image to young and cool fashion territory.

My signature is the tone-on-tone style that I tend to stain in any character I work with.

5. How do you describe your personal style?

I would like to call it cozy chic. I am often on the set or traveling, throwing from place to place, sourcing and therefore prefer friendly, easygoing styles. Comfortable clothes like soft fabrics, denim, comfortable shoes because I’m always on my feet and my main hero in OOTD is a cool pair of sunglasses, which is often stolen and I keep buying more.

6.What do you think are the fashion essentials in every man’s wardrobe?

Of course, sunglasses, a good watch, a great pair of sneakers, a black suit and a great shirt that you can put on like that with jeans or pants, a good belt, a good utility bag and also a nice shoulder bag for evening bag.

7. What is your favorite style that is underestimated?

I would say being natural is the most underrated style. Taking into account the changes and the fit, it doesn’t matter what it is – jeans, pants or a suit, a perfect fit is always a classic style that I always want to see in trend.

8. How do you feel about sustainable fashion and what are your favorite sustainable brands?

Sustainability is essential at this point and always has been. It’s really important to support sustainable brands that speak to your true heart. Harago is a new menswear brand that I find really cool, Summer Somewhere and Pero are just a few of the many brands that I find super amazing. In addition, the idea of ​​repeating clothes should be further encouraged and pushed for an ultimate sustainable approach to fashion.

9.How to bring out the best version of it through styling?

Individuality is the new trend that everyone is embracing. Regardless of your body type, you should dress your best for it. As stylists we are supposed to see this, highlight and produce the best version of it. With men there is all that ideal body type six packs and biceps and I think it’s about owning the look with their individual sense of style rather than just flaunting their oiled up body.

10. Tell us about your upcoming projects?

I’m halfway through a Mahesh Babu movie which is really exciting because for the first time we have created a new and different look for it. I recently completed a few projects including Satyameva Jayate 2 and can’t wait to be there. In filmmaking, our job is to transport people to a different place and work there without any judgment. In addition, my wonderful team and guide Anita and colleagues like Lakshmi Lehr, Saman Ratnasi and Sukriti Grover, who all do their jobs very well, inspire me to work, pushing me to give the best of myself.