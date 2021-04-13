



The parent company of brands such as WROGN, Imara and Ms Taken raised funds for Vistra ITCL through Spark Alternative Investment Trust Last year, Flipkart invested in Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL) in its F Series Besides Kohli, he counts former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as an investor

Exclusive: Virat Kohli-backed fashion brand raises INR 30 debt financing Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL), a Bengaluru-based fashion company, is raising 30 CR (approximately $ 4 million) in debt financing from Independent Director Vistra ITCL (India) Limited on behalf of Spark Alternative Investment Trust. According to the file of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs consulted by Inc42, The USPL approved the allocation of 300 Redeemable and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a nominal value of INR 10 Lakh per share for a total amount of INR 30 Cr. USPL was founded by Anjana Reddy in 2012 and is backed by e-commerce giant Flipkart, venture capital fund Accel as well as celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar cricketers and Virat Kohli. USPL’s brand portfolio includes WROGN, a men’s casual wear brand; Imara, a contemporary ethnic fashion brand for women; and Ms Taken, a western clothing line for women. The company has forged multiple partnerships with sports and film personalities to co-create these clothing brands, which are sold online as well as through retail channels. Last year, USPL cashed in an investment from Flipkart in its F Series, which also saw Accel invest. The two companies have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen USPL’s presence on Flipkart and expand the fashion portfolio of e-commerce companies. Besides e-commerce websites and its own native platform, USPL brands can be found in over 750 retail outlets in over 100 cities in India. The company said during its fundraiser last year that it has seen 40-50% year-over-year growth. In October 2020, the company raised 19.3 Cr ($ 2.6 million) funding from Indian cricket captain Kohli with participation from sports talent management firm Cornerstone Sport. Then in November, Flipkart invested in USPL. Previously, in 2018, Universal Sportsbiz had raised $ 13.5 M (100 Cr INR) as part of a Series E funding round at a post-monetary valuation of $ 163 million (INR 1,200 Cr) of Accel. D2C Brands Win Celebrity Support and Investments Celebrities supporting D2C new-age brand companies and co-creating products or private labels with them have been a big trend in the Indian market over the past two years. Celebrities no longer just endorse products or brands, but are heavily involved in the business, from investing to co-ownership. Earlier this month, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced its investment in food and beverage company D2C 7InkBrews, and also signed up as a brand ambassador for the company. The startup will launch a new brand of artisanal chocolates called Copter7 in association with the cricketer. Likewise, in February, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathis D2C, beauty and wellness brand Scentials, raised approximately $ 6 million in funding from national private equity firm TIW Private Equity. (TIW PE). The company has created co-branded products with celebrities such as Kohli, Lara Dutta and Salman Khan.







