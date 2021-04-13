Manchester Arena bombing hears parents of injured girl forced to dress wounds with their clothes | UK News

A mother and father took their injured daughter away from the Manchester Arena bombing carnage with her wounds covered in makeshift bandages from their clothes, according to a hearing.

The official investigation is underway into what happened in the evening Islamist extremist detonated homemade shell-laden device as people left Ariana Grande concert.

Twenty-three people died, including suicide attacker Salman Abedi, and more than 800 were injured, including some children, in the explosion on May 22, 2017.

Armed police blocked roads around the arena after the May 2017 bombing



Dr Darah Burke, a GP who injured himself, said he, his wife Ann and daughter Catherine were only caught in the blast after deciding to leave the show early to avoid the rush because it was a school night and they wanted to do it. bring their 10 year old home after their first big concert.

Dr Burke described a “sudden, very loud bang” and said he was thrown forward in a squatting position.

“It looked dark. There was debris in the air.

“Ann was standing, not upright, crouched somehow, and Catherine was on the floor screaming.

“She couldn’t get up. We tried to lift it. Actually, I don’t know if we carried or dragged Catherine but we managed to leave.

“Catherine said she couldn’t see, and her eyes were screwed shut.”

Dr Burke said he took off his shirt to use it as a bandage because it was bleeding.

“I had nothing on hand. I had a t-shirt and a shirt on, so I took the shirt off and applied it to his arm. Ann had a coat on and she took it off and put it around her legs. “

Dr Burke said his daughter was responding and was not in immediate danger although she was bleeding from the head, and he decided to return to the scene of the explosion.

“Everything was quite dark. I approached two wounded. I remember crouching down in front of them and looking at the rest of the town hall and screaming and people were starting to stand up and potentially provide help.

It was then that he realized he had a shrapnel injury to his left buttock and an injury to his right leg which he later found to be a fractured femur, as well. than a shrapnel lodged in the muscle.

“I think it was causing me a lot of pain. I went back to my family.”

His wife was injured by shrapnel to her thigh and heel bone which left her severely injured.

Catherine suffered 16 shell wounds to her arms and legs and permanent deafness to her right ear.

Salman Abedi detonated his device at the end of Ariana Grande concert in Manchester



Eventually a doctor on leave came to help them repair Catherine’s injuries, using a first aid kit, but the bandages were “small and thin” and looked like something in a store bought first aid kit – insufficient for the job, said Dr Burke.

He added that his family waited three and a half hours before being taken to hospital and during this time Catherine had deteriorated and was starting to shiver.

“She was not as responsive as she had been. My judgment was getting clouded by this time,” he told the hearing.

He was “heading around 2 am” when a policeman or paramedic told them there were buses to take them to the hospital but they had to explain that Catherine could not walk.

“They tried to get her to sit down and she became dizzy and screamed in pain. It became obvious that it would not be possible to get Catherine to a bus further down the road.”

She was eventually helped to board a bus that took Catherine and Ann to the Royal Infirmary in Bolton.

They then spent two weeks together in a room at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The general practitioner criticized the lack of proper dressings and foldable stretchers, but praised the “highly professional, caring and respectful manner” of the rescuers, “despite the unusual and stressful circumstances in which they found themselves”.

“We are very grateful for their actions and their compassion,” he said.