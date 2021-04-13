Frame to relaunch the men’s collection, focus on updated essentials – WWD

Frame has evolved dramatically since it debuted nine years ago as a premium women’s denim brand. Today, the Los Angeles-based company is focused on men with a plan to reorganize and expand the category, starting this fall.

Although Frame has been offering men’s clothing since 2014, the category today accounts for just 10% of its overall retail business, which was $ 250 million at retail in 2018. But Erik Torstensson, co-founder and creative director, has aim to get men to 50% Frame. business over the next few years.

The game plan is to create a comfortable and sophisticated men’s range intended to provide a “dressing system.” A set of timeless classics with a twist. “

Torstensson said the collection will be centered around three pillars. First there is an improved denim line that will be “more ” than in the past, he said. “This is where we came from”, but rather than the basics that had marked the offer so far, “we will start to push it”.

The second pillar is called Smart Comfort. Torstensson said it wasn’t streetwear or sportswear, but more innovative silhouettes in technical materials.

The third is Modern Classics, timeless pieces that are meant to be building blocks of a men’s wardrobe but with a modern fit.

Fabric, fit and function are also essential to the collection, he said, with high quality craftsmanship sourced from around the world, a slim but not skinny fit and features such as wrinkle-resistant pants, Machine washable cashmere and antimicrobial jeans. The color scheme will generally be neutral with a few pop colors each season, he said.

Among the key looks will be layered pieces such as a padded gilet designed to be worn over a long T-shirt or under a coat, and a classically shaped padded blazer updated with plate quilting and buttons. -hidden pressure. There will be tailored pants, cashmere sweaters, a trench coat, an updated hoodie, a quarter zip and even a leather motorcycle jacket.

To complete the collection, Frame will expand its footwear line to include a modern leather Chelsea boot.

Prices range from $ 65 for a jersey t-shirt and $ 198 for an oxford shirt to $ 248 for a hoodie, $ 298 for distressed denim jeans and $ 998 for a wool / cashmere overcoat.

All in all, Torstensson said the brand’s aesthetic will be “effortlessly chic” and is meant to appeal to everyone from a banker in Greenwich, Connecticut to an art dealer. in St. Moritz. “We wanted to offer the modern man a selection of modern wardrobe classics that he will achieve over and over again. We are constantly trying to push the boundaries of our collection to redefine what a modern man’s wardrobe could be.

While the line resembles Theory and other contemporary men’s brands, Torstensson said the aesthetic is closer to that of the Zegna / Fear of God collaboration. “It’s not theory, it’s more acne or PCA, but the aesthetic is calmer,” he said. “We want to do our own thing, find our guy and build trust. It’s not easy to stand out, but guys are very brand loyal once you have them.

Torstensson said Frame had been considering reviving the men for some time, but it was during the pandemic that the company solidified those plans. It also follows the hiring of its first external managing director, Nicolas Dreyfus, the former global CEO of The Kooples, which started in March 2020 and who reports to Torstensson and his co-founder Jens Grede. At the time, Dreyfus said he saw men, as well as bags and shoes, as great opportunities for Frame.

Torstensson admitted that before that, men were “the forgotten stepson”, but with Dreyfus’ experience and insistence, society felt that the time had come “to give men the attention they needed. she deserves. Although we continued to make men throughout, it was just denim. We did not have a clear point of view.

Torstensson acknowledged that “the world doesn’t need more clothes,” but Frame Men is meant to “make their lives easier. It’s about style and character, not fashion. “

The revamped men’s collection will launch in July at select Frame retail stores – the company operates 15 stores in the United States, but not all of them are large enough to accommodate the men’s assortment. It will certainly air on Greene Street in SoHo, Madison Avenue, Melrose in Los Angeles and others, he said, as well as online. The collection is also expected to be showcased at Nordstrom, Mr Porter, Ssense, Matchesfashion and other retailers around the world that sell the brand.

He hinted that there will be collaborations as well as retail facilities in the future.