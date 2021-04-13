Amazon shoppers love this $ 32 spring dress for any occasion





The products in this story are independently selected and presented. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn a commission.

Made from a lightweight cotton fabric that has a subtle polka dot texture, the empire waist dress is both lightweight sophisticated style perfect for casual and formal events. It features dreamy details – like puffed sleeves that can be worn over or off the shoulder, an elasticated bodice and a ruffled square neckline – that make it a staple for spring and summer.

The R.Vivimos dress has accumulated just over 1,000 five-star ratings from people who wear it everywhere for everythingfrom their engagement photos to baby showers to warm-weather weddings. Moms-to-be especially love the flowing, “bump friendly” material of the dress for maternity photoshoots.

Buy it! R.Vivimos Vintage Ruffle Half Sleeve A-Line Dress, $ 29.99 to $ 31.99; amazon.com

“I bought this before I knew I was pregnant and loved it,” wrote one reviewer. “Now it grows with my bump and I feel like a goddess. I get so many compliments.”

“I’m in love with this dress! I bought it to wear it for Christmas photos and I honestly feel like a Disney princess when I wear it,” wrote another client. “I think the sleeves are really comfortable and the skirt is full and flows well. I would 100% recommend!”

Another replied: “This is absolutely my new favorite dress. I feel like I should be playing the Bridgerton soundtrack and running through the clover fields. It’s light and airy, but not see-through. “

The R.Vivimos dress is available in 14 different elastic colors and comes in sizes XS to XL. (Buyers, take note: many reviews suggest reducing the size.) Whichever color you choose, it won’t cost you more than $ 32 – a big reason many people buy more than one.

“[It’s] one of those dresses you need in any color, “wrote one reviewer.” You can’t beat the quality for the price. [It] photograph well and [you’re] compliments guaranteed non-stop. If you are reading this, say yes to the dress! “

