The next generation of watch buyers | BoF Professional, News & Analysis

The watch industry has spent the last decade wooing young people with global marketing campaigns and top-notch celebrity recommendations, with little to show. An Instagram account with 8,000 followers and a thing for ’90s pop culture may well hold the key to unlocking this elusive population.

Dimepiece, started by writer and consultant Brynn Wallner last August, started out as a way to showcase the times when watches infiltrated mainstream pop culture. The twist is that Wallner features almost exclusively women, adding to a growing number of female-led voices in a subculture of high-end collectors and a fan base that heavily leans on men. Recent articles include Charlotte York’s Panthre Cartier on Sex and the City, or Hailey Bieber sporting a Rolex Lady-Datejust.

The account quickly gained a small but influential following in the watchmaking community, in part because Wallner shed light on women and their timepieces in the overwhelmingly masculine world of watches. It has since grown into blogging, one article explains the purpose of a bezel, others feature interviews with influential watch owners, and was recently asked by Harpers Bazaar to write a column.

Elite watchmakers pay attention to this. For more than a decade, the industry has watched its customers die, or worse, abandon their Swiss timepieces for Apple or Fitbits watches. Swiss watch exports fell from 29.6 million in 2000 to 20.6 million in 2019, including a 13% drop that year, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.

There are signs of life: Luxury watch sales rebounded quickly after the pandemic, returning to pre-March 2020 levels in October, the Federation said. The demand for ladies’ watches grew every year between 2016 and 2019. Online sales are also on the rise, including a booming second-hand market.

Brands are taking note, embracing digital, and perhaps ultimately pushing the industry forward to connect with a new generation, who take inspiration from Instagram accounts like Dimepiece instead of more traditional power players. Although not all of the changes happened at the same time: you still cannot buy a Rolex on the brands website.

The Swiss watch industry is a slow oiler, said Reginald Brack, consultant and former watch analyst at NPD Group. It’s not the type to pivot so fast, they were forced to.

Shake up the industry

Dimepiece was conceived just as the efforts of the watchmaking world to open up more to women were beginning to bear fruit. In the mid-2010s, luxury brands rolled out more campaigns focused on women. Formerly rare, female watchmaking executives are more common: Catherine Rnier has been Managing Director of Jaeger-LeCoultre since 2018; Chabi Nouri has managed Piaget since 2017.

Traditionally, men’s watches were large styles with special features, like additional dials, while women were smaller and looked more like a bracelet. But Brack said in recent years, in particular, he has seen male consumers buy watches intended for women, and vice versa.

The same change occurs at lower prices. Breda, a native digital brand that partners with retailers like Madewell, has sold nearly 70% of its watches to men. Today, the ratio has shifted, according to Kendall Falcon, the brand’s creative director.

Once you notice the watches, you cannot ignore them.

Wallner started Dimepiece after a stint editing watch-focused stories for the Sothebys website, where she gained an appreciation for iconic watches like the Rolex Daytona and Patek Philippe Nautilus for the Sothebys watch department.

She looked at the novelty of a young watch enthusiast.

You’ve got something that’s been so beautifully made and made on us so close to you, on your pulse, it’s got its own little heartbeat, there’s something special about it, she said. Because I come here with such a fresh eye, I feel like I’m in this really perfect place where I can be mystified by it.

It’s a less exclusive tone that brands are adopting as well, taking more gender-flexible approaches to their products, as well as more deliberate efforts to connect with younger consumers.

For example, when Cartier relaunched its Panthre watch in 2017, it marketed the timepiece to women, even though it had been associated with men for most of its history since its initial launch in 1983, seen on wrists of men like Pierce Brosnan. Today, the Panthre is now a favorite of stars like Bella Hadid and Zendaya.

We don’t impose a gender specific size, Carrez said. Our customers have the freedom to decide what type of watch they want to express their style and personality.

Cartier has also put young faces at the forefront of their marketing. Willow Smith, Maisie Williams and Troye Sivan starred in a 2020 campaign for the Pasha de Cartier watch, for example, while Omega brought in Kaia Gerber, then 17, daughter of longtime partner Cindy Crawford. Omega, in 2019.

Although watch brands have become less rigid in how they target and market their watches, the future of this brand could see them abandon the idea of ​​male and female watches altogether.

Brack said that if brands ditch the genre of their watch styles, they could see their sales increase.

Let the consumer decide what they like and what they want, Brack said. Stop labeling it and alienating half of your customers.

Maintain tradition in a changing world

Some remain skeptical about the switch to gender-neutral watches, fearing that it may again exclude women from the conversation.

If we say, hey, don’t worry about focusing on ladies’ watches anymore, just focus on watches in general, they automatically come back to the mindset of men’s watches and don’t really think about women, because they’re used to making men’s watches anyway, said Barbara Palumbo, founder of the watch blog Whats On Her Wrist. I don’t want women to be an afterthought.

And while watchmaking doesn’t have to be so formal, as Brack said, luxury and history still underpin most premium watch brands. Publishers like Dimepiece are leveraging the strengths of these brands by contextualizing their place in culture in a digital format familiar to a younger audience.

Every watch has this amazing story and it really piqued my interest, Wallner said. And once you notice the watches, you can’t see them.

