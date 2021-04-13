British Fashion Council teams up with Swarovski for Changemakers Prize – WWD





LONDON – The British Fashion Council is once again teaming up with Swarovski – after a successful collaboration on the Fashion Awards – to launch the BFC Changemakers Prize, the biggest new award launched by the BFC in the past five years. With a mission to ‘discover people within the fashion industry and celebrate the unsung heroes who make exceptional contributions and strive for positive change’, the award is open to anyone working in the UK industry. fashion and focuses on promoting inclusiveness and innovative thinking. Applicants will be nominated by colleagues, peers, businesses and employers in recognition of their outstanding work that fits one of the three pillars of the BFC Positive Fashion Institute: the environment, people or crafts and community. The deadline for nominations is May 11. The panel of judges from the fashion and creative industries, led by BFC Managing Director Caroline Rush and Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, includes Edward Enninful of British Vogue, Farrah Storr of Elle UK, Ib Kamara from Dazed, How to Spend It’s Jo Ellison, models Lily Cole and Munroe Bergdorf and TV personality Tan France. The group will select nine finalists in May and three winners in July. The winners will be championed as future industry pioneers, and each will represent a pillar of the Institute of Positive Fashion. They will also receive a mentoring package offering support to continue their work in the industry, as well as a cash prize. It is estimated that around 890,000 people work in the UK fashion industry, representing 2.6% of UK employment. Rush said it would be “extremely difficult” to restrict all nominations, but added that a team of dedicated people will follow everyone who has been nominated. “As the fashion institute grows, we want to encourage everyone in the industry to play their part in terms of change. It is a real opportunity to shed light on individuals who would not normally be profiled or celebrated, and to value what they are already doing. We really want people to think about how to change the industry and how to change from the inside, ”she said. She added that working on this with the Swarovski team, including Artistic Director and former Vogue Italia editor Giovanna Engelbert, presents “a great opportunity to reflect on how they can collectively foster positive change in the world. fashion industry. Engelbert added that with this award, “we have the great pleasure of discovering individuals from all facets of the fashion community, eager to create a more inclusive, sustainable and impactful world for all of us. More from WWD: Nadja Swarovski loses glitter in management reshuffle CFDA, Swarovski Foundation Team for Re: Generation Innovation Scholar Award Swarovski displays a new colorful look in Paris







