Dior disco party in Shanghai – WWD

The sky in Shanghai had been gray and drizzling all day, but inside the Long Museum, taken over by Dior for its pre-fall 2021 show, guests found a brightly colored and noisy nightclub.

Monday’s event was held in front of 1,000 guests – including Zhang Ziyi, Carina Lau, Ora Yang, Karry Wang of TFBoys and pianist Li Yundi – on a circular platter adorned with a high-contrast leopard print and dozens of balls giant discos.

The see now buy now event was also televised live to 126 million people on Dior’s own platforms and across nine major Chinese social media channels, including Tmall – albeit Pietro Beccari, president and CEO. by Christian Dior Couture, clarified that Dior had no plans. to join Alibaba’s e-commerce platform.

From 10:30 p.m., customers were able to pre-order the collection, which will be available in stores in two weeks, via the Dior website and a mini-program on WeChat. A few items were available for immediate delivery, including a new mid-size version of the Caro handbag, which will launch exclusively in China for one month.

It was the first time the fashion house has hosted a runway show for a women’s pre-collection, Beccari said, noting that Dior was the only major European brand to feature in the official Shanghai Fashion Week schedule.

“We are very excited about it,” he said in a Zoom interview from his office in Paris. “China is very important to us, and this show is definitely aimed at an audience that overwhelmingly loves Dior. We’re very happy that there seems to be that kind of fanship and follower out there, and we’ll use whatever means we can to cultivate that friendship.

It was also the first time that remote fittings were made for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri and her team in Paris, who sat in front of television screens and computers scrutinizing each step of the process, up to the number of rings worn by models. After working from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, they felt a little out of step on Saturday morning.

“It’s a new dimension of fashion,” said Chiuri, sitting on a sofa in front of two large screens with a live audio link to Shanghai, giving the green light to the final looks. “It’s very functional, honestly, because we work very well. But it’s strange to me, because the media are different. You are doing your job, but you need to delegate the last step to other people. “

With its mix of leopard prints and 50s-style silhouettes, inspired by the Dior archives, and tangy colors taken from the world of Pop Art, the collection was designed to bring fun back into fashion after months of restrictions from locking.

“The idea was really to take advantage of fashion, to give us a really positive moment. The fashion system we grew up in is very different for everyone right now, ”Chiuri explained.

“We have lost this idea of ​​community, of meeting people, of sharing ideas,” she continued. “During fashion week, what matters is not just the parade, but what is around it: the people arriving in town, the exhibitions that we can see.”

Last year’s forced isolation made her nostalgic for the ’70s, when she visited Italian entrepreneur Elio Fiorucci’s pie retail store in Milan.

“Elio Fiorucci was a truly revolutionary man in fashion. It is not celebrated enough in my opinion. He was the first person to travel the world bringing new ideas and mixing up a space that was more than just a store. It was more of a gallery. We discovered fashion at the Fiorucci store, ”she recalls.

“It was the first door to enter this beautiful world, and probably at such a depressing time, it’s good to think about why you entered fashion and reconnect with your passion,” Chiuri added.

Beccari believes in-person events are essential to the survival of the fashion industry. “I think fashion won’t live without real events, that’s for sure. This is my firm opinion, ”he said.

Last year, at a time when most brands were cutting costs to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Dior was piling high profile events in China. Beccari said 250,000 people visited the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibit, which opened in July at the Long Museum with a cocktail party that was the first major fashion event since the COVID-19 outbreak. .

In December, the brand hosted a viewing party in Beijing attended by local brand ambassadors for its pre-fall men’s collection, designed by Kim Jones in collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf.

The efforts have paid off: Dior recorded double-digit organic revenue growth worldwide in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, clearly outpacing the competition.

“I speak for myself and I don’t like preaching for others, but if you ask me if Dior had an advantage in having a real show and real events, and the benefit of the first comer, I have a strong impression that the answer is ‘yes’, ”Beccari said.

“We have gained effective market share with all customers in all markets, and we are very happy with that, and of course China has been one of the engines of this growth. It’s no secret that their consumption started very quickly and that there was a sort of revenge shopping, raising the numbers of all the brands, not just Dior, ”he added.

He declined to comment on performance so far this year, as parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is expected to release its first quarter results on Tuesday, but it’s safe to assume that Dior is on a roll, even though parts of Europe remain in confinement.

“We see that there are parts of the world where the situation is improving and I am moderately optimistic that from September things will be better for Europe too,” Beccari said, although he did not not expect a return of Chinese travelers before the next one. year. “I see a strong wave of tourists returning in the second half of 2022.”

However, Dior does not plan to aggressively expand its commercial presence in China, where it has been present since 1994 and currently has around 20 stores. It is scheduled to open a store in Shenzhen this week and another in Ningbo in May, but will mainly focus on renovating its existing locations.

“The main cities are covered by Dior and our network is quite strong, and we will invest to make it even stronger where we are,” Beccari said.

The brand has seen a growing online audience for its fashion films, with its recent fall 2021 women’s collection garnering 115 million views, including 42 million on Douyin and 34 million on Miui. But Beccari sees the system as temporary.

“The real thrill comes from the live events and we’re a little fed up with the movies. We really like the reality and we hope that will happen very, very soon in Europe as well, ”he said.

Chiuri commissioned Giorgio Moroder to compose the soundtrack for the Shanghai show, featuring the voice of Maripol, the former artistic director of Fiorucci’s flagship in New York, who also shot the lookbook for the collection. The playlist, made up of club bangers from Diana Ross, Daft Punk and Grace Jones, was made available to the public on Spotify.

The runway showcased nine new looks, including the final sequence of four colorful tulle skirts worn with leggings and silver sequined tops spelling out the word “Dior” – an ironic reference to a famous Fiorucci nightclub moment.

Chiuri also designed a custom outfit for singer Joey Yung, who performed a few hits in front of the crowd immediately after the show. Seminal rock band Black Panther followed their act with their lead singer delivering several kicks and tricks on stage.

“I would like to be there with Maripol, with Moroder, all together. It’s a celebration of that idea of ​​pop that is in our hearts, ”Chiuri said wistfully. “At the end of the day, what we really want after this pandemic crisis is to dance. But nothing special: only great music and dancing.

