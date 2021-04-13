Fashion design students think outside the box





MILWAUKEE The CREO Fashion Show at Mount Mary University will be very different this year for several reasons. It will be virtual, as almost every college in the country has had to do. It is also the first time that the students tackle social problems through their creations. It is very important to get our students to think about this and think about who might actually be their client, said Assistant Professor Jessica Frantal. Who are underserved clients and for whom can they really make a difference? The students were faced with three challenges: gender neutrality, sustainability and body positivity. They had to make clothes that embodied these three social issues. Sustainability was their last challenge and was presented to them using recycled denim. Sustainability has been a part of my family for a long time, said Mako Shidad, a junior. I mostly got things passed on and am designing this denim project for my little sister as a gift for her. Mako is Somali and plans to open a wedding business only for Somali women when she graduates. She says her culture is often overlooked in the fashion world. I want to put my culture on the map, I plan to make my senior cornerstone a Somali bridal collection as well. Asma Dasan is Palestinian and echoes the same sentiments about what most people consider to be mainstream fashion. It doesn’t represent who she is and she wants to change that. This is one of the main reasons I did fashion design because I’m tall, but I’m not skinny, Asma said. If I find nice clothes, they are too loose, too tight, or too short. She admits that she struggled to embark on this career because of her culture. I have to get up every morning and be the person I know I want to be in the future because other people don’t see me for who I am, Asma said. I’m lucky enough that I can touch the fabric and sew and put things together. Professor Frantal adds that the pandemic has led many designers to explore alternative methods of fashion creation. That’s what we wanted to replicate this semester for our students, she said. Whether it’s not being able to get to your local fabric store, or getting the materials you’re looking for, or not having the same workforce. Classes of 2020 and 2021 will host a virtual fashion show in May. The 2020 show has been canceled due to the pandemic. There will be over 100 featured clothes.

