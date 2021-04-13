Connect with us

Lady Gaga stuns in a wedding dress on the set of ‘House of Gucci’

  • Lady Gaga was spotted filming Gucci House in a gorgeous wedding dress last week.
  • Gaga wore a white lace dress with a high-low hem, sweetheart neckline and full-length lace sleeves, completing the look with a floor-length veil.
  • Gaga and her co-star Adam Driver were filming scenes from the wedding of their characters, Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci.

    Gucci House is truly the most generous of movies, giving us endless content to delight us long before it hits a single cinema. The detective biopic is still in the filming stage, and yet it has already given us so much: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in exceptional ski clothes! Gaga feeds Driver a panzerotto! Pilot elegantly lifting Gaga into a boat! Gaga is bursting with 80s glamor!

    Last week another gift emerged from the Gucci House set: Radiant Lady Gaga in a lace wedding dress, filming the wedding of her character, Patrizia Reggiani, to Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci. Her dress featured a high-low hem, sweetheart neckline and full-length lace sleeves. Gaga wore a dramatic floor-to-ceiling veil draped over her brunette updo, the look complete with diamond jewelry and white satin pumps. Take a look at the shots below and see a few more with the husband from the film Driver at Who what to wear.

    rome, italy april 08 lady gaga wearing a wedding dress on the set of the house of gucci on april 8, 2021 in rome, italy photo by sharkymegagc images

    MEGAGetty Images

    rome, italy april 08 lady gaga entering the church wearing a wedding dress on the set of the house of gucci on april 8, 2021 in rome, italy photo by megagc images

    MEGAGetty Images

    Rome, Italy April 08 Lady Gaga wearing a wedding dress on the set of the House of Gucci on April 8, 2021 in Rome, Italy Photo by Megagc Images

    MEGAGetty Images

    While Gaga and Driver look gloriously happy in the photos, things took a very upsetting turn for the actual couple: Gucci divorced Reggiani in 1985 and was shot ten years later. In 1998, Reggiani was convicted of ordering the murder of her ex-husband, as the Independent reports.

    Directed by Ridley Scott, Gucci House is based on the book The House of Gucci: a sensational story of murder, madness, glamor and greed, by Sara Gay Forden. Also featuring Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto, it is slated to hit theaters in November.

