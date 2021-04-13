Dress your Topo Chico Seltzer San Anotnio style with tips from the bartender at TikTok





When Topo Chico released its line of hard seltzers, I, like several thousand Texans, rejoiced to chill Hot Girl this summer with this basic Texan version of the sparkling, light and always slightly alcoholic seltzers.

And the hype was real. Billboards littered I-10 broadcasting the news. Other than adding a mandarin-flavored Topo, Coca-Cola hadn’t done much to the brand in terms of new products since its purchase in 2017.

I found two flavors at Hops and Hounds during release week, and they were doing great. It’s okay. The mango was a solid option, while the lemon-lime was a bit of a letdown. I haven’t tried the strawberry guava or the exotic pineapple yet.

Maybe the fervor created expectations that were never going to match the actual taste of the product. Or maybe Topo Chico is loved so much that we only want good things from our favorite fiercely bubbling water. But before you throw in the rest of the 12-pack, you’ll want to check out this TikTok video from former San Antonio bartender Angelica Gutierrez. READ MORE: Favorite San Antonio comedian Gabriel Iglesias arrives at Alamo City in June “I was very disappointed. I was disappointed,” said Guiterrez, who runs by BartenderMom on TikTok. “I thought they would be more bubbly.” She posted a trio of videos, first sharing that she put an empty order for the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer 12-pack, another where she shared her disappointment, and finally her own concoction. Now based in Kyle, Texas, Gutierrez’s first job in the San Antonio bartending scene was as a “beer tub girl” at Graham Central Station in 2005. She made her way to the bartender. , and held bars throughout San Antonio, including on Broadway 5050 on Wurzbach, Wild Rhino on Military, various pool halls and restaurants. His videos feature a knack for speed and a hint of bartending flair – the kind you miss when you’ve been sitting at home for a year.

To liven up the TC Hard Seltzer, Guiterrez combines 1,800 coconut flavored tequila, pineapple juice, simple homemade chamoy syrup in a can on ice, shakes to mix flavors, strains in a pint glass edged with “BMom” dipand finish the cocktail with the seltzer garnish. It takes a tasty and tangy approach to hard seltzer, instead of the sweet one of Coca-Cola. Guiterrez said she has more ideas up her sleeve, but for now she is testing the taste of seltzers as her more than 900,000 followers ask. “There are so many and so many percentages too.” Said Guiterrez. “It’s really the way you like them.” Her favorite so far? Corona Seltzers. “It’s bubbly and it tastes like.”

