Shanghai Fashion Week: Designers Appreciate Full Schedule of Physical Shows

Written by Yaling Jiang, CNNShanghai, China

In a Shanghai art museum built from converted oil tanks, a crowd in eclectic clothes chatted enthusiastically and lamented the long wait for a showcase for Chinese fashion brand, Private Policy. But the impatience of the participants quickly dissipated when they were admitted to the scene and the brand sent its latest creations on a pink podium bathed in artificial fog.

The thrill and anticipation of the catwalks has been sorely missed in the fashion world over the past year or so. But while events in Europe and North America are further hampered by the ongoing pandemic, business has gone as usual in China.

The Fall / Winter 2021 edition of Shanghai Fashion Week, titled “Bloom the Spring”, was one of the only fashion weeks to host a full physical program for the coming season, following that of Taipei in March. . Launched in 2003 following a relatively insufficient response from the industry, the biennial event is now a big date on the fashion calendar – even before Covid-19 made it one of the only places to see. new collections in person.

A look from the collection of emerging designer Shie Lyu, which uses recycled materials. Credit: Courtesy of Labelhood / Shie Lyu

A handful of international brands have participated this season, although Shanghai Fashion Week is still very popular. in China and made for China. During the eight-day program, local labels were responsible for the majority of the more than 100 parades presented at four venues across the city.

The main venue for the week, which can accommodate hundreds of guests in upscale Xintiandi, saw presentations from established Chinese brands such as Comme Moi and Dawei. Smaller venues in the West Bund, Shanghai’s new arts and culture hub, have hosted emerging designers like Angel Chen, whose colorful and festive designs merge Eastern and Western aesthetics.

Back to basics

The aforementioned private politics also juggle with cultural influences. Founded by Chinese but New York-based designers, the brand’s latest collection, which debuted Thursday night, hints at the experiences of 19th-century American Chinese immigrants and, by extension, the recent surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Dressed in wide-brimmed fisherman hats, tight-fitting Qipao dresses, and cowboy boots, the models deliberately walked the runway. The dominant colors of gray and black came to life with pops of bubblegum pink and mint, making the entire collection distinctive yet ready for everyday closet.

Private Policy collection hints at 19th century Chinese American immigrant experiences Credit: Private courtesy policy

The show also marked a homecoming for the brand, known for combining topical social issues with kids’ club fashions. And while Covid-19 presented unexpected challenges, it also provided co-founders Haoran Li and Siying Qu the opportunity to test the market in their home country.

“Coming back to the market is a very important and significant decision for us,” Li said in a telephone interview, adding that Covid-19 has even fueled new demand in the country. “This may be because many buyers cannot travel (overseas to shop), so sales are repatriated to China.”

These sales are increasingly digital. In mainland China, online retailing – across industries, not just fashion – has seen a boom. Gain of 10.9% in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics. But live-stream e-commerce – through which vendors deliver interactive shopping experiences, mostly to mobile devices – has grown by more than 120% over the same period, according to market research firm iiMedia Research. reported . (Indeed, Shanghai Fashion Week kicked off last Tuesday with an online session hosted by acclaimed live broadcaster Jiaqi “Austin” Li that was watched by more than 10 million viewers, according to the co-host of the event, Labelhood).

A look from Yuhan Wang, one of the many upcoming designers exhibited at Shanghai Fashion Week. Credit: Courtesy of Yuhan Wang

So although Private Policy has seen the number of Chinese boutiques and department stores offering its products drop from 15 to 40 since early 2020, the designer duo have also been exploring new online sales strategies since returning to China last August. .

“I am learning new things every day,” Li said. “We are now trying to explore the direct-to-consumer channels in China. There are so many platforms, from (the e-commerce platform) Tmall at (the social media service) Little Red Book, in such a diverse environment. ”

Emerging talent

Shanghai Fashion Week also shines a spotlight on emerging designers thanks, in part, to a collaboration with Labelhood, a platform that nurtures young emerging talent. Among them, Louis Shengtao Chen, one of 12 young talents to have made his catwalk debut during this season’s shows, according to a statement from the organizers of Fashion Week.

The 24-year-old recently decided to take a break from his Masters at the prestigious Central Saint Martin’s in London in order to focus on his eponymous label, which is only three months old.

A look from designer Louis Shengtao Chen’s first collection, “Debutante”. Credit: Yi Tuo / Louis Shengtao Chen

“It’s very difficult to go from being a student to being a brand manager in such a short time,” he said in a phone interview during Shanghai Fashion Week, when he said. was finishing the last touches of his stand.

“After founding the brand in January, I asked myself so many fundamental questions: who is going to sew these clothes for me? Where does my material come from? How will I learn more about budgeting, production and pricing? I never did that stuff. “

Among the 35 looks in Chen’s first intimate collection, shown on Sunday, were jackets rich in lace detailing, a cone-shaped leather handbag, and latex dresses containing recycled car parts. He called the collection “Debutante,” alluding to both its runway inauguration and his brand’s focus on women’s clothing.

Despite the emphasis on emerging designers like Chen, there were also plenty of big name appearances. Taiwanese-Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu showcased his spring 2021 collection, which combined cheerful magentas, yellows and lavenders in flowing pants and vacation-inspired jumpsuits in Tulum, Mexico’s Yucatn Peninsula, on Friday.

Looks from the runway show of Taiwanese-Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu. Credit: Courtesy of Jason Wu

Then, Monday evening, Dior launched its fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection, inspired by pop art and new futurism, at the Long Museum in Shanghai, just a few months after the launch of a men’s collection in Beijing. In a sign of the times, the line will be made available on e-commerce and streaming platforms like WeChat, Bilibili and the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin.

“Moving to China is a hot trend in the world right now,” Shaway Yeh, founder of creative agency Yehyehyeh and influential figure in Chinese fashion media, said via WeChat. “China has become the only market still dynamic (following) the pandemic.”