Ready to challenge, connect and evolve the fusion of cutting edge fashion technologies?





This month, I’m working alongside DeFINE to deliver an interactive event designed to accelerate and evolve fashion-tech startups in Europe. For those who are not familiar with DeFINE, it is a three-year collaborative project (2018-2021) co-funded by the COSME program of the European Commission which aims to foster a network of fashion-tech innovation throughout Europe. Image Credit: DeFINE Taking place on April 29, 2021, the DeFINE Forum 2021 conference will be made up of innovators, incubators, financiers and game changers in the fashion-tech space. Challenging the status quo by bringing the opportunity to connect with progressive fashion and tech start-ups to the fore, the interactive event will explore strategies and insights from experts in this field. A New Perspective on the Challenges and Benefits of Fashion Tech Driven to challenge, connect and create, the DeFINE forum, organized by EBN and hosted on virtual events Hopin platform, will feature high-profile speakers from the H&M Foundation, LVMH, the fashion innovation agency and more. As the event moderator, I look forward to highlighting strategies, examining technology challenges, and uncovering market opportunities designed to propel business innovations forward. In the morning, the DeFINE Forum 2021 will explore the latest innovations and trends in the fashion-tech market.As regards the growth of the fashion technology sector in Europe, innovation has brought much-needed improvements to the fashion industry. Although some of the technology is relatively still at an early stage, some fashion companies can, through experimentation or knowledge sharing, reap real growth opportunities through new technologies. As European inventors, pioneers and pioneers of tomorrow continue to advance the fusion of advanced technologies with fashion with their new perspective, what are the challenges and benefits of investing in these innovations. Image Credit: DeFINE Afternoon sessions will examine the best set of tools to support fashion start-ups, with a particular focus on the support provided by incubators, accelerators and policy makers (at national and EU level) . Navigating the volatile space of fashion and technology may require a personalized approach based on advice and guidance. Many transformative ideas have become great thanks to the support, mentorship and coaching of experts in the fashion industry, startup scenes and good policies. Exploring the importance of innovation and business support for the fashion and tech communities, the conversation will focus on the key drivers contributing to the evolution of fashion technology. The DeFINE project aims to support the fusion of advanced technologies with the European fashion and design industries. Over the past three years, DeFINE has developed a network of incubators and accelerators, start-ups, SMEs and financiers to form a European fashion technology community where cross-sectoral knowledge can be shared, ideas can develop and transnational collaboration can be nurtured. Image Credit: DeFINE Whether you are an innovator, incubator, financier, early adopter or game changer in the fashion tech space interested in exploring and developing new connections, we invite you to register your interest. We look forward to welcoming you to DeFINE Forum 2021: Speed ​​Up and Scale Fashion-Tech in Europe. Share your Advice & Corrections

