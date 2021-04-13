Here are the 10 biggest fall / winter 2021 fashion trends

While Fashion Month was very different from previous seasons, the virtual catwalks viewed from our laptop screens gave us a taste of the exciting trends on the horizon for fall 2021. With discussions on the reopening to the world, optimism was woven into the collections, and we were gifted with a long list of sartorial treats to wear. From high impact hues to luxury clothing to comfortable clothing, the designers have given us a lot to look forward to as we reflect on the season ahead. After careful consideration of all the fall / winter collections, we have come to the conclusion that the 10 trends below will be the most popular period. With the knitwear trend you’re about to see everywhere, this season’s It boots and more, the trends ahead are what we are. most excited and we have a feeling you will be too. Even though fall is far enough away, the lust-worthy shopping assortment will have you wishing for cooler days to come.

Photo: Courtesy of Balmain; Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo; Courtesy of Thebe Magugu; Courtesy of Versace; Courtesy of Prada



If there ever was a time for a dose of fun, it’s in 2021. Neutrals have dominated fashion in recent seasons, but as optimism rises for a reopening world, this is also reflected in the fashion. fashion on the catwalks. For fall, expect to see lots of bright colors. Rather than a standout hue, we see saturated shades in a rainbow of colors ranging from electric yellow at Versace to cobalt blue at Prada to hot pink at Thebe Magugu. Wear one color from head to toe for maximum impact.

Photo: Valentino via ImaxTree; Courtesy of Versace; Courtesy of Balmain; Courtesy of Fendi; Marine Serre via ImaxTree



This season, the designers seemed to collectively agree that it was time to change the logomania madness we once knew. Instead of loudly pasting designer names on clothes and accessories of all kinds, this time they took a more subtle approach. Now the logo everyone will be wearing is almost camouflaged in what looks like a print, but true fashion fanatics will be able to spot the logos of their favorite brands without looking twice. We have a feeling this will become one of those “tell me you’re a fashion girl without telling me you’re a fashion girl” trends of 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson; Courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai; Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst; Courtesy of Altuzarra



It wouldn’t be a fall / winter trend guide without an entire knitwear category, and this season it’s all about cable knitwear. Cable knit sweaters are pretty much a staple of the season at this point, but this fall we’ve spotted some complete cable knit looks that ultimately stand out as the knit look of the season. From dresses to matching sets, if you’re covered in cables, you’re doing something right. If you need stylistic inspiration, check out Altuzarra and Gabriela Hearst, because they’ve really hit the nail on the head when it comes to this bundled trend.

Photo: Courtesy of Petar Petrov; The Row via Splash Images; Friend via ImaxTree; Courtesy of Max Mara



This season, styling your bespoke pieces couldn’t be easier. The Row, Petar Petrov and Max Mara are just a few of the designers leading the pack in this tone-on-tone tailoring moment, as the perfect suit separates in the same color to create layered but very advanced looks. Start with a menswear-inspired coat you love and layer blazers, blouses and skirts galore in the same shade underneath. Do that and you will be on trend in no time.

Photo: Kim Shui via Imaxtree; Blumarine via Imaxtree; Courtesy of Anna Sui; Courtesy of Our Legacy; Courtesy of Maisie Wilen



The Gen Z set brings looks from the early 2000s to life again, so you might have seen a bit of fashion already by now. The designers clearly have it as well because the trendy fashions that have been all over TikTok also made a resurgence on the fall 2021 catwalks. Thanks to designers such as Blumarine, Kim Shui and Anna Sui, Return pieces like low jeans, bare belly tops and furry collars have made a comeback. This time around, however, Gen Z’s interpretation of trends takes center stage.

Photo: Courtesy of Yuhan Wang; Courtesy of Sandy Liang; Courtesy of Coperni; Courtesy of LaQuan Smith; Courtesy of Khaite



With sweatpants and house shoes on a high turnover, this past year has been synonymous with comfort. Our wardrobes may be forever changed by all the comfy clothes we wear, but for fall, designers are offering luxury comfort with directional versions of faux fur. You’ll find chunky coats and jackets in a range of colors from fawn brown to arctic white that you’ll want to sink your teeth into, but you’ll also find pieces like tubular tops and heels that give the way of wearing a whole new twist. wear fur clothes.

Photo: Courtesy of Khaite; Courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai; Courtesy of Marni; Tod’s via ImaxTree; Courtesy of Stand Studio



This season overall, more is better, and that goes for handbags as well. Mini bags that only contain lip gloss are no longer the priority. Instead, practicality is key, and that means the bigger your bag, the better. These larger-than-life bags were impossible to ignore, as they have been spotted everywhere from Marni to Khaite, and we’re excited to see more iterations appear on the market once the fall season is in full swing. Whether you’re looking to invest in a classic shape or a more on-trend piece, this trend is guaranteed to serve all of the above.

Photo: Courtesy of Tom Ford; Blumarine via ImaxTree; Courtesy of Thebe Magugu; Courtesy of David Koma; Courtesy of Fendi



Get yourself a trend that can do both. This season’s biggest boot trend also incorporates a key style tip. Sleek, not flexible knee boots were spotted everywhere from Thebe Magugu to Tom Ford and were mostly designed with an exposed leg. This means that your dresses and skirts will be on a high rotation this fall thanks to this particular boot trend. Whether it’s a bare leg or your uppers covered in kitsch print tights, the best way to show off these knee high boots is via an exposed leg, and that’s it.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel; Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Courtesy of Miu Miu; Courtesy of Etro; Courtesy of Chlo



Miu Miu chose the snow-capped Dolomites as the location for her F / W 21 collection, a nod to the sloping style we hike everywhere for fall and the ultimate backdrop for her ski wear collection that ranged from snoods to quilted jumpsuits and fur moon boots. Designers such as Chanel, Etro and Chlo have also released the chicest Fair Isle overalls, ski goggles and sweaters for snow, intended for some very stylish mountain slopes. It’s clear that designers are already planning their future ski vacation.

Photo: Lemaire via Imaxtree; Annakiki via Imaxtree; courtesy of Stand Studio; courtesy of Bevza; courtesy of Givenchy



Sticking to the theme of comfortable but directional clothing for fall 2021, cloud coats are the trendy outerwear to know for the coming season. These parts are so swollen and look like clouds that you probably won’t want to take them off and we won’t blame you. Creators from Givenchy to Lemaire are on board, proving that this down jacket cousin will take over in six months.