The Bright Side of Business: Fashion Industry Entrepreneur Stacey Martin Seeks to Grow

Let her dance on Broadway presentation at New York Fashion week, or managing her ByWard Market boutique, Stacey Martin approaches new projects with extraordinary energy.

Now, more than a decade after the Ottawa fashion entrepreneur first launched her clothing line, she is tackling the challenges COVID-19 has thrown head-on in her business, raising funds to propel its next phase of growth and forge international marketing partnerships.

In 2009, Martin officially launched KANIA, a luxury homewear brand created with sustainable materials. She first started her business by attending trade shows and wholesaling to friends and family.

I would then use that cash flow to reinvest in the business, she says. It was a slow but steady snow effect.

After 15 years in the fashion industry, Martin hit the $ 1 million mark in sales. But when COVID-19 hit, nearly all of its revenue streams, which included conferences and fashion shows, were quickly shut down.

I realized I had two choices, she said. Either I shut down the business altogether or I really scale it up.

Enter on the right of the stage: External capital

Even before the pandemic, Martin was transitioning to an online sales model and rebranding from KANIA to Stacey Martin Lifestyle.

I realized I had two choices … shut down the business altogether or really scale it up.

I realized that Stacy Martin is a universal name, she explains. To take the new brand to the next level, Martin started looking for investors.

However, when she started looking for options, I realized how disadvantaged I was, says Martin.

Less than 0.5% of black female entrepreneurs have secured capital funding, she notes. In fashion itself, Martin adds, only 14% of North America’s Fashion Leaders Are Women.

We can still talk about change, but it’s at the grassroots level. It’s at the leadership, management and board level, she says. If it’s still the same people, then nothing really changes.

Speaking to a high school friend about systemic barriers to funding, Martin learned that his friend’s husband, restaurateur Keith Hiscox, had shut down his businesses due to COVID-19 and is now looking to diversify his portfolio of investment.

In August 2020, Martin had partnered with Hiscox, as well as Adam Miron, co-founder of Ottawa cannabis producer Hexo, to get $ 250,000 in seed funding. The capital went towards rebranding the company, covering everything from legal fees to new graphics.

The Stacey Martin Lifestyle Heaven Wrap Sweater is made from rayon, bamboo and organic cotton. (Photo by Freshh Anderson)

The Canadian apparel market was almost worth 28 billion US dollars Last year. While the major players include Lululemon and Roots, none of these (brands) really look like Stacy Martin Lifestyle, says Martin, whose products are all ethically made in Canada with sustainable materials by a business run by women and belonging to blacks.

I am delighted to know how much this business can grow and to be able to bring the community with me.

From Canada to the Caribbean

In addition to fundraising, Martin has partnered with the Nevis Tourism Authority, creating a collection that celebrates his Caribbean heritage. Committed to maintaining a low carbon footprint, Martin explains that Saint Kitts and Nevis has been ranked among the most sustainable islands in the world.

Each item in the Martins NEVIS collection will have a unique QR code, allowing customers to see their product on display in the Caribbean.

The brand will be the very essence of how you feel when you escape to an island, says Martin. When you are in the room I want you to remember where you wore it and how you felt.

Stacey Martin. (Photo by Freshh Anderson)

Today, Martin uses an equity crowdfunding platform to raise his next $ 1 million round. Even as his business grows, Martin will keep his shop in the Byward Market.

People always say Ottawa is not a trendy city, she says. Well, let’s show them together.

The Bright Side of Business is an editorial feature focused on sharing positive stories of business success.

This column is presented byStar motors, Original Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes Van of Ottawa.

Since 1957, Star Motors has provided customers with the Mercedes-Benz The Best or Nothing standard for vehicle selection, service, genuine parts and certified collision repair.

For your convenience, you can buy, search, discuss and compare vehicles online atstarmotors.caand visit the 400 West Hunt Club or call (613) 737-7827 for the best personalized service.