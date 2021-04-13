The inevitable return of zippers and buttons





Haggar Clothing Co. provides the must-have solution for occasional return clothing. Tweet this Haggar Clothing Co., America’s leading brand of pants and men’s clothing, offers the must-have solution for back-to-occasion apparel. With products such as the Cool Right Performance Flex Pants, Haggar responds to new demand with innovative features including four-way stretch fabrics, comfortable waistbands, moisture wicking properties, wash and wear products. and ecological yarns.

Over the past month, Haggar has witnessed a recovery in business in both formal and casual wear. Retail store traffic and sales of Haggar products have rebounded earlier than expected and beyond what the company initially expected with numbers approaching or even exceeding their sales performance in 2019. “Weddings, graduation ceremonies and other events that had been postponed are now being planned, causing sales of jackets, dress pants and khakis to skyrocket. Our data and sales results tell us indicate that people are more and more confident to go out and feel the need to. to socialize, “said Michael stitt, President and CEO of Haggar Clothing Co. “People want the look they once worn with new clothes that are fresh, more comfortable and easier to maintain. Haggar meets that need.” Haggar has seen a substantial increase in sales of its suits, dress pants and khaki ironless products for which they are well known. Sales in March 2021 were 58% higher than in February. Notably, domestic purchases of Haggar products over the past two weeks were within 10% of pre-pandemic figures. And then there’s the practical matter of a wardrobe refresh. Whether it is the change in the physics of “COVID-15” that is causing the sales of larger sizes to be over-indexed as illustrated by Haggar’s data, or the very real fact that many of them are interviewing for their next one. career change, one thing is for some people in need of new clothes for specific occasions in their life. “The clothes don’t make the person, but they make the first impression. You’re not going to show up to your first date or your first interview in your 2020 sweatshirts,” said Tony Anzovino, Head of Marketing and Sourcing, Haggar Clothing Co. “You’re going to dress even better than the occasion calls for it. It’s the old adage, ‘Dress for the job you want. ‘” The country is still on the road to recovery, and while COVID-19 may not be eradicated, consumers feel confident, optimistic, and eager to familiarize themselves with a pre-pandemic world. Haggar expects confidence to continue to build and is happy to provide fashionable, comfortable and easy-care clothing to American consumers in the months to come. Haggar’s Cool Right Performance Flex, Iron Free Premium Khaki, Premium Comfort Dress Pants and JM Haggar Suit Separates are available on Haggar.com and in quality stores everywhere. About Haggar Clothing Co.

Starting in a one-room office in Dallas in 1926, Haggar Clothing Co. has grown from a manufacturer of men’s dress pants and pants to one of the most recognized clothing brands in the market. e-commerce platform for consumers, and its products are sold in more than 10,000 stores across North America. Haggar is America’s # 1 selling dress pants brand and America’s # 1 selling casual pants brand.1. Since 2018, Haggar has received the annual REPREVE Champions of Sustainability award. Haggar Clothing Co. is a division of Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA), a global powerhouse and one of the world’s largest fashion clothing and lifestyle accessories companies. More information available at Haggar.com and Randa.net. 1NPD, Premium / Mid-Tier Retail Tracking Service, Full Year 2020, Unit and Dollar Rank Clothing and accessories SOURCE Randa Related links https://www.randa.net/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos