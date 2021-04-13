A new wave of female designers is changing men’s fashion as we know it

With its tweeds, ties, pocket squares, and often obscure rules on everything from label shapes to the appropriate weight for shirt fabric, the menswear world has been slow to embrace change. It wasn’t until 2017 that Emily Adams Bode became the first designer to present a men’s collection at New York Fashion Week. She adhered to parts of the conventional male dress code while avoiding its hustle and bustle, showcasing bespoke options made from recycled quilts and finished with intricate embroidery that imbues the workwear silhouettes of feminine craft traditions. Although the collection was picked up by a number of major retailers, Bode was initially welcomed by some custodians of the establishment less than welcoming. “There was this group of boys who went to Pitti together,” she recalls, referring to Pitti Uomo, the Florence salon that also serves as a street-style showcase for a coterie of menswear influencers. “Some of these guys would come into my showroom and say, ‘You know, Emily, that kind of shirt is never going to sell.’ “

Emmanuel Sanchez-Monsalve

But selling it did. Not only for men wanting to try on a button-down shirt made from a material other than oxford or poplin, but also to a whole other clientele: women. According to Bridget Brennan of marketing consultancy Female Factor, “Even if a woman doesn’t buy something for herself, like men’s clothing, she’s often the influencer behind someone’s buying decision. another one. ” It is less common for many Bode customers to buy for themselves as well. “What’s been really inspiring is seeing couples who come to shop together and share clothes,” says Bode, who was named CFDA’s 2019 Emerging Designer of the Year. she bought her dad a jacket and then steals it because they are living together right now during the pandemic. To accommodate the widest size range of its clientele, Bode leaves a four inch fabric margin in the waistband of his pants, or adds side ties or back loops so they can be adjusted, which means that a single pair could, for example, fit. anyone between a size 27 and 36.

“I like working in executives because you can be quite disruptive. There are subtle changes that can be made to pieces of men’s clothing that give them new or deeper meaning.

– Grace Wales Bonner –

Bode follows a slew of London-based designers who have made inroads into the male-dominated male space. While male designers have long dominated men’s (and women’s) fashion, it wasn’t until very recently that women started designing for men. They blurred the binary by overturning unstable sewing decrees, welcoming a larger and more diverse clientele. Martine Rose burst into the former boys’ club at the end of August, setting the stage for the global rise of 2016 LVMH Prize winner Grace Wales Bonner over the past decade, as well as the current rise of Bianca Saunders and Priya Ahluwalia, both of the British Fashion Council 2019. NewGen recipients and GucciFest 2020 winners.

MatchesFashion, the London-based online retailer, has a solid selection on its vertical brands for men and women, all of which promote a more inclusive view of masculinity by centering BIPOC cultures. “They all add a softer touch that I think is appreciated by men, but also highly appreciated by women,” says Natalie Kingham, Global Fashion Manager at MatchesFashion, who herself counts among them. “I tend to suit men’s pants better than women’s pants,” she adds. “And when I talk to other women who have a similar body shape to me – a childish figure, narrow hips, and not a tiny waist – they say to me, ‘Yeah, we all buy men’s pants.’ “

The idea of ​​character building has been very important to me because I want to show how people can transform from side to side and be very flexible.

– Bianca Saunders –

Emmanuel Sanchez-Monsalve

The desire to challenge gender norms is part of what drew Wales Bonner to menswear. “There is a certain set of rules and restrictions, which is what drew me to sewing as well,” says the designer, whose recent triptych of collections explored diasporic ties between Britain and the Caribbean. “I like working in executives because you can be quite disruptive. There are subtle changes that can be made to men’s clothing that give it new or deeper meaning. For example, the softer color palette of his spring 2021 slimline tracksuit, in pink with ivory crochet, made in collaboration with Adidas Originals, is inspired by the classic Jamaican crime film from 1972, The more they come, with Jimmy Cliff, who is often credited with helping popularize reggae around the world.

Saunders’ designs are an ongoing exploration of his own Jamaican roots and the interplay between softness and strength. His iconic jacket is unlined, except for the prominent shoulder pads placed on the heads of the sleeves. Saunders Spring 2021 Collection Film, The ideal man, refers to the artist Hans Eijkelboom’s 1978 photo series of the same name, in which he fashioned himself into portraits to match the wives’ descriptions of their perfect partners. Saunders flips the storyline by invoking the language of ballroom culture to have its protagonists embody categories, such as “Man Goes to His First Prom in Heels” and “Gully Queen at His Engagement Party,” which celebrate the LGBTQ + community in Jamaica. “The idea of ​​character building has been very important to me because I want to show how people can transform from side to side and be very flexible,” Saunders says.

Priya Ahluwalia, who added the 2020 LVMH Prize co-winner and the 2021 Queen Elizabeth II Prize winner for British Design to her ever-growing list of achievements, is not one for binary categories. She incorporates elements of her Nigerian and Indian heritage, which can be seen in the beads, embroidery and punchy colors that characterize her collections. For spring 2021, she was inspired by the tables and graphics of WEB Du Bois’s Data Portraits: Visualizing Black America for the abstract wave patterns she created in collaboration with graphic designer Dennis McInnes, from Lagos, which play on her jersey, cotton and denim pieces. “I’m tagged in pictures of men and women, of all ages, equally different, which I love,” says Ahluwalia. “I think our ideas about what men’s and women’s clothing is have changed completely. It’s not even these two sexes, is it? There are so many different people across the spectrum. I’m just there for anyone, really.

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, now available on newsstands.