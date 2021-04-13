Best joggers for men and women

(CNN) –

Loungewear dominated the trends last year, and if there’s one thing people can agree on, it’s that bride and groom prefer never to wear real pants again. While we all like to dress every now and then, we’ve gotten used to dressing for comfort and ease, says the celebrity stylist. Kelvin KJ Moody. Although comfort is in this season, unfortunately we cannot wear our favorite cozy pajamas, leggings and dresses outside the house, but we can wear joggers.

According to the celebrity stylist Alyssa sutter, joggers are a slimmer, more fitted version of sweatpants. Joggers typically have a higher waist with a drawstring waist, tapered leg, and elastic ankle bottom. You’ve probably seen the trend being worn by your favorite influencers, trendsetters, and TikTok stars, but don’t let that stress you out; its effortless for both men and women. For a casual look, Sutter recommends opting for a matching ensemble, a basic tee, a chain necklace, and your favorite sneakers.

Our fashion insiders believe joggers can be worn all year round, emphasizing versatility as just one of the pants. A good pair of joggers are designed in a way that minimizes chafing seams on the skin and maximizes style, comfort and functionality, says Moody.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a few designer-recommended and top-rated joggers for both men and women ahead of time, you’ll want to update your loungewear collection with this spring.

H&M Tailored Cargo Joggers ($ 29.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Slim Cargo Joggers

These slim cargo joggers from H&M are one of the Sutters’ favorites. They feel really modern and cool, and are a great alternative to a typical loungewear jogger, she says.

Rhone Commuter Slim Fit Joggers ($ 76.80, originally $ 128; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Rhone Commuter Skinny Joggers

Returned to the office but don’t want to stray from the comfort? Go for the Rhone Commuter Slim Fit Joggers which look extremely well put together.

Everlane Uniform The Sport Jogger ($ 68; everlane.com)

Everlane Everlane Uniform The Sport Jogger

Everlanes The Sport Jogger is made with the brand’s brand’s recycled nylon stretch fabric, ReTech, which was created for comfort and durability, two important qualities of a good jogger.

Goodthreads Athletic Fit Joggers ($ 30.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Goodthreads Athletic Fit Joggers

Goodthreads Athletic Fit joggers are loved by us and Moody. Available in eight colors, they are both comfortable and stylish.

Under Armor Sportstyle Zip Pocket Knit Joggers ($ 59.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Under Armor Sportstyle Mesh Joggers With Zip Pocket

You can’t go wrong with these tapered Under Armor joggers, one reviewer even said they’re so good three family members own them.

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Track Pants ($ 89; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Track Pants

The Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants are made from a moisture-wicking material, so you won’t feel suffocated when the temperatures heat up.

Standard Fabric Dyed Jayden Cargo Joggers ($ 69; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Standard Jayden Fabric-Dyed Cargo Joggers

Here’s another one of our cargo jogger favorites. Go for these if you want your pants to make a statement.

Gansanro Slim Fit Joggers (starting at $ 21.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Gansanro fitted jogging pants

If we had to show someone an example of joggers it would be the couple show. Buy them if you want to see if the trend is for you. Celebrity stylist Mickey freeman emphasizes the importance of fit because a size too big or too small can ruin the whole look.

H&M Cargo Joggers ($ 39.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Cargo Joggers

These H&M jogging pants are a modern update to your typical cargo pants, featuring an elastic waist with drawstring and just the right amount of pockets.

Topman Skinny Joggers ($ 50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Topman Skinny Joggers

It’s easy to see how these skinny joggers can be dressed. Pair them with your favorite sneakers and a bomber jacket for a weekend look.

Everlane The Track Jogger ($ 58; everlane.com)

Everlane Everlane The Track Jogger

Is there something Everlane can’t do? They can surely make a quintessential, relaxed and trendy jogger.

Zella Live In Joggers ($ 59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Live In jogging pants

We love Zella leggings, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s sweatpants have rave reviews at Nordstrom. The slim fit and color options are an added bonus.

Naadam Caf Cotton and Cashmere Joggers ($ 135; naadam.co)

Naadam Naadam Caf cotton and cashmere jogging pants

Sutter thinks Naadam is a great place to find luxury jogging pants, like this cashmere pair. They feature unisex styles and are ethically made with cruelty-free and responsibly sourced materials, she says.

Nike Tech Fleece Oversized Track Pants ($ 90; asos.com)

ASOS Nike oversized high-rise technical fleece track pants

Moody recommends this oversized pair from Nike, which has a cool, sporty girl-loving vibe.

BP. All weekend joggers ($ 39; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BP. All weekend joggers

You’re going to want to live in these BP joggers. whether you are relaxing at home or going shopping.

Asos Design Petite Woven Sweatpants ($ 36, originally $ 45; asos.com)

Asos Asos Design Petite Woven Joggers

It can be difficult to find joggers that are not too baggy if you have a smaller frame. Moody thinks you should try these products from the small Asos collection that will fit you perfectly.

UO Isla Linen Joggers ($ 59; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters UO Isla Linen Joggers

The paper bag style waistband of these Urban joggers really sets them apart. The linen material will be light and airy, even in warmer weather.

Out From Under Harley Thermal Joggers ($ 54; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban outfiters Out From Under Harley Thermal Joggers

Looking to avoid the typical cotton jogger? Try this pair in a waffle fabric that will remind you of pajamas or your favorite bathrobe.

Out From Under Joggers ($ 54; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Jogging Pants

How soft are the droopy pockets of these joggers? Were equally obsessed with the two-tone shading unlike every other we’ve seen.

H&M High Waist Joggers ($ 24.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M High Waist Joggers

Pastel joggers are having a serious time right now. Pick up a pair of these in a variety of colors for just $ 25.

Libin Cargo Joggers ($ 29.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Libin cargo jogging pants

Reviewers love these joggers for their fit and light weight, with a claim they would even wear them to work.

Lululemon Dance Studio Joggers ($ 98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Dance Studio Joggers

Can’t get enough of your beloved Lululemon leggings? You might want to consider his Dance Studio Jogger that we could imagine dressed up or down.