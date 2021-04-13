Pattern Group builds Italian luxury fashion engineering hub – WWD

MILAN – Pattern Group is creating Italy’s Luxury Fashion Engineering Hub – and it’s just getting started, according to CEO Luca Sburlati.

In March last year, as the pandemic began to spread in Italy, Pattern finalized the closing of the acquisition of the mesh specialist SMT (Società Manifattura Tessile) in Reggio Emilia, which joined Roscini Atelier, the one of the most important Italian companies in the field of patronage. -manufacturing and development of women’s collections for the main international luxury brands, based in the Italian region of Umbria and acquired in 2017.

Pattern itself, founded in 2000 by Fulvio Botto and Francesco Martorella, is a leader in pattern making, engineering, grading, prototyping and production for the most prestigious luxury brands, and has been listed in stock exchange on AIM, the Italian Stock Exchange program dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, since 2019.

In this overall scenario, size matters, Sburlati said.

“You can only survive if your business is large enough to be competitive and meet the needs of the market. Our three companies also help us deal with trade barriers, depending on the circumstances. The executive said that Pattern, which is based outside Turin in the city of Collegno, is considering additional acquisitions in other segments and categories “for additional synergies and with the aim of expanding this pole of ‘Excellency. United, we are stronger. “

Pattern has invested for years in new technologies applied to model making, such as advanced CAD software for 3D prototyping. “When we started in 2018, people said we were crazy,” Sburlati said with a smile, noting that despite the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact has accelerated the growth of this particular business.

The first dedicated digital team was created in 2019 and 3D now represents one of the most important strategic investments for the company. “We use the most advanced fashion prototyping software, which allows us to bring virtual models to life by replicating our 2D CAD models in a 3D platform – a key tool for customers,” explained Sburlati. Through 3D prototyping, Pattern can simulate any type of clothing, from sportswear to evening wear, customizing patterns with static or dynamic measurements, colors, fabrics and avatar poses.

The acquisition of SMT was far-sighted, as it stemmed from the understanding that Pattern needed to expand her expertise in working wool, cotton, and technical fabrics, with knits. “We realized that the easy comfort segment would increase and that it would include knits – a trend that accelerated during the pandemic and lockdowns,” Sburlati said. The acquisition was carried out with the funds generated by the public listing, avoiding debt. “We had a bit of luck and a bit of vision,” Sburlati said modestly.

Last February, the board approved the acquisition of an additional 29% of SMT, already controlled by a 51% stake, bringing the total to 80%, and closed in early March.

SMT had one particular asset that caught the interest of Pattern: over 100 weaving machines using both Japanese Shima Seiki technology and German Stoll technology. “Many companies have one or the other, but rarely both,” said Sburlati, who joined Pattern nine years ago.

The technology helps to limit waste and tissue remains, which is a priority for Sburlati. “I’m tired of all this greenwashing and the abuse of the word sustainability. Ecology is a serious problem, ”he said.

Namely, Sburlati proudly said that Pattern published its first sustainability report in 2015 and was the first Italian company to join the Fashion for Global Climate Action initiative of the UNFCCC as a signatory of the Charter. of the fashion industry for climate action. In 2019, it obtained the ESG rating with the international organization CDP to certify its trajectory towards carbon neutrality. By 2023, Pattern’s goal is to become carbon neutral by using renewable energies and increasing energy efficiency and savings and achieving a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. . Its photovoltaic system was completed in May last year and Sburlati said Pattern had just doubled its geothermal system as well.

The pandemic has not stopped or postponed the company’s planned strategic investments, and Pattern has shown resilience over the past year, recording revenue of € 53.9 million, down just € 3. 2% against 55.7 million euros in 2019.

Net profit was down 21% to € 3 million from € 3.8 million in 2019, and earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization decreased by 8.4% to € 5.4 million euros compared to 5.9 million euros the previous year.

Sales outside Italy accounted for 68.6 percent of the total. Perhaps also a consequence of the pandemic, local customers have increased their share, with Italy now accounting for 31.4% of revenue, up from 12% in 2019.

Sburlati declined to provide details of the brands Pattern works with due to privacy concerns, but said they were the international brands “seen on major runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris.” He admitted, however, that large Italian companies “which have Italian owners” have their own in-house prototyping services “[For foreign brands,] these are costs which are variable and can be optimized with a faster and more efficient organization that we can provide. “

Pattern also aims to train the younger generations locally. “We want to help develop the manufacturing districts,” Sburlati said. As a result, SMT and Roscini remain based where they were founded. “This is an industrial project, not a financial one,” Sburlati said.

Pattern employs 280 people and “three times as many in outside labs,” he added.

Other investments include building a digital warehouse that will be able to store 13,000 finished designs.