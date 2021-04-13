For the second year in a row, Red Carpet Green Dress collaborates with the Lenzings TENCEL brand on sustainable eco-couture textiles for OSCARS





LENZING, Austria April 13, 2021 Following the success of their 2020 partnership, Red Carpet Green Dress and the TENCEL brand from sustainability leader Lenzing, are delighted to announce the extension of the organizations collaboration for a second consecutive year at the 93rd Academy Awards. As part of this collaboration, RCGD x TENCEL has launched a range of eco-couture materials made from TENCEL-branded materials which are currently being adapted into bespoke looks for a number of this year’s Oscar nominees. year and physical guests on the red carpet. Paying homage to RCGD’s roots as a design competition, the looks themselves and the talents who wear these creations are due to be revealed on Oscar night on Sunday, April 25. For the first time in its history, the Oscars will be hosted on multiple sites. in the United States and Europe. In what has been an unusual year for many, Red Carpet Green Dress strives to honor their commitment by creating design solutions that work every moment on the red carpet of the biggest of all world stages. Last year at the Oscars, RCGD x TENCEL teamed up with Louis Vuitton and created a durable bespoke dress for James Bond Specters La Seydoux to wear to the 92nd Academy Awards as RCGD Ambassador. Meanwhile, filmmaker Elena Andreicheva won an Oscar in a durable dress created from RCGD x TENCEL Luxe brand fabrics in partnership with couture designer Laura Basci.

Additionally, a stunning design created by top ethical luxury designer Benedetti Life, which showcased an RCGD x TENCEL Luxe eco-couture textile, was revealed at the pre-Oscar green carpet red dress gala last year. This year’s designs will include TENCEL-branded lyocell fibers, modal fibers and 100% plant-derived filament yarns. Derived from renewable wood sources, fibers and filament yarns are produced using eco-responsible production processes. TENCEL Modal and Lyocell fiber fabrics are also skin-friendly with soft, long-lasting softness, breathability, vibrant color, and color retention characteristics. With silky softness, liquid drape and vibrant color, TENCEL Luxe filament yarn gives fabrics exquisite sensual appeal and is ideal for eco-sewing and luxury fashion. All TENCEL fibers are certified biodegradable and compostable under industrial, domestic, land, freshwater and marine conditions. Calling attention to the importance of more sustainable practices in fashion and helping to bring these solutions to the global market, Red Carpet Green Dress was designed in response to a lack of ethical choices on the red carpet. Founded by leading conservationist Suzy Amis Cameron, the organization has been committed to creating positive change for more than a decade. The TENCEL brand shares a similar vision and aspires to lead the search for environmentally friendly solutions for textiles, clothing and fashion, as it aims to combine high fashion and sustainability while maintaining quality. Getting together and partnering to launch a range of eco-couture textiles was a natural step. With the fashion industry being one of the biggest polluters in the world, RCGD x TENCEL textiles are now contributing to positive change for a greener future. “Our partnership with TENCEL is one of the most exciting and rewarding for Red Carpet Green Dress,” said Samata, CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress. “The organization represents some of the key pillars of sustainability, ranging from accessible sustainable design solutions focused on circularity and decarbonization, to its inherent understanding of the need for responsible production and consumption. Our Oscar collaboration is always a highlight, and we’re so excited that innovations like this exist for the global design community. Once again, we are delighted to partner with Red Carpet Green Dress to put eco couture in the spotlight, ”said Harold Weghorst, Global Vice President of Marketing and Branding at Lenzing Group. “This year, with the expansion of our collaboration to include TENCEL-branded Modal and Lyocell fibers and TENCEL Luxe filament yarn, we are offering designers and brands a larger canvas that responds to greater creativity in style. , touch and feel of fabrics. Although our fibers and filament yarns are derived from wood harvested from certified and controlled sources and are some of the most sustainable materials used in fashion, we don’t stop there. At TENCEL, we are on a journey towards True Carbon Zero, with a vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and contribute to a carbon neutral fashion industry. We hope our collaboration will encourage more designers and brands to seek out materials that not only expand the boundaries of aesthetic appeal, but also make a difference on our planet. Posted on April 13, 2021 Source: Lenzing Group

