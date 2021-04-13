Disney Parks overhaul employee policies as part of broader goal of inclusiveness

Disney is revamping its inclusion initiatives for cast members and guests, allowing employees to express themselves more freely through inclusive costumes and hairstyles.

This means offering more inclusive products like costumes for wheelchair users and LGBTQ Mickey ears, as well as renovating attractions in parks to showcase more diversity.

“We want our guests to see their own origins and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney,” D’Amaro said. “And we want our members and future cast members to feel a sense of belonging at work.”

One of the first things every member of the Disney Cast learns upon joining the Parks team is safety, courtesy, spectacle, and “Four Keys” efficiency. These “keys” are guidelines for employee etiquette and are intended to provide a smooth customer experience. For example, if a young guest drops a bucket of popcorn on the sidewalk of Main Street, an actor will work quickly to provide that guest with a new bucket, while another actor cleans up the spill.

“Going forward, we believe that our actors, who are at the center of the magic that lives in all of our experiences, can deliver the best of Disney’s legendary guest service when they have more options for self-expression, creating richer, more personal and more engaging experiences. with our guests. D’Amaro wrote in a blog post on the Disney website on Tuesday.

Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, on Tuesday revealed the company’s updated dress and styling code, as part of a larger effort to ensure that its employees and its guests feel even more welcome in its theme parks.

A new initiative within Disney’s parks division will allow cast members to show off tattoos and style their hair in gender-responsive costumes.

Disney has already started to reinvent several attractions, including its Jungle Cruise, and is transitioning from Splash Mountain into a new adventure with Princess Tiana and other characters from “The Princess and the Frog”.

Another key part of this strategy is to allow cast members to better express their personalities while working in the parks.

Disney has always had a strict policy on how employees at its parks should dress and present themselves in public. This included gender-specific rules on how men and women can wear their hair and style their facial hair, as well as restricting the types of jewelry that can be worn and requiring tattoos to remain covered at all times. .

From now on, there will be no more segmented rules for male and female workers. D’Amaro explained that everyone in the cast will follow the same guidelines, which feature inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, and nail styles. Cast members will still need to adhere to some of the above rules, like keeping their hair’s natural colors and making sure their name tag is never covered.

“The world is changing and we will change with it,” he said.

Costumes will also be more gender inclusive. Cast members will no longer have to choose between a masculine and feminine look depending on which part of the park they are working in. They will now have a wider range of costume options. This will be more in line with how the cast members of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land can mix and match different pieces of clothing to create their own personal look.

“Changes like these are strategic: We are seeing, study after study, that the next generation of Disney fans and guests are rejecting gender stereotypes and aspire to align values ​​with brands,” Erin said. Uritus, President of Out & Equal, an organization that works for the LGBTQ workplace. equality, in a statement. “Simply put, they want the businesses they attend to be as inclusive and forward-looking as they are. It’s a great time for people around the world to see Disney as an iconic company that signals everyone is welcome. ”

“With these changes, cast members can bring their full and genuine personalities to their work,” she said. “More Disney guests will be able to see themselves reflected in the diversity of people at all levels of the business.”

Disneyland is slated to reopen on April 30 at a limited capacity for California residents. Disney parks and parks in Orlando, Hong Kong and Shanghai have reopened to the public, while Disneyland Paris has remained closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.