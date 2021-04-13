Bloomberg Quicktake signs NBA All-Star Chris Paul, The Business of Fashion’s Imran Amed and bestselling author Scott Galloway ahead of the April 20 initial presentation

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Bloomberg Media Expands Talent List for Global Streaming and Social News Network Quicktake, Signing NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur, Chris Paul; CEO and Founder of The Business of Fashion, Imran Amed; and NYU Stern professor and best-selling author, Scott Galloway. Each will star on a show that will debut later this year as part of Quicktake’s prime-time programming. Bloomberg Host and Editor-in-Chief, Francine Lacqua will also be launching a new show on the Quicktake Network this year. A virtual Upfront on Tuesday April 20 will reveal more details about these shows and others, with special appearances and interviews.

In addition to the original prime-time programs, live shows with Quicktake penpalsScarlet fu, Jason kelly, Mady Mills, Kurumi Mori, Tim stenovec, Ashlee Vance and Jennifer zabasajja, will continue to broadcast breaking news and global news throughout the day, following the successful launch of the streaming channel in November 2020.

“We designed Bloomberg Quicktake for today’s generation of leaders. From our research, we know they are looking for programs that deepen their knowledge of the world and help them navigate their future, ”said Jean Ellen Cowgill, Global Head of New Businesses and Managing Director of Bloomberg Quicktake. “Chris Paul, Imran Amed, Scott Galloway and Francine Lacqua bring distinct perspectives on leadership, culture and business, and they will join Quicktake in search of stories and ideas that will matter for years to come. ”

Chris Paul is an 11-time NBA All-Star, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns and has been President of the National Basketball Players Association since 2013. He is an entrepreneur with many business partnerships and founder of his own production company, Ohh Dip !! ! Productions.

Imran Amed is a leading fashion writers, thinkers and commentators, and is the founder, CEO and editor of The Business of Fashion (BoF).

“I started The Business of Fashion to explore the creativity that powers fashion and the business, economic, social and technological forces that are reshaping it,” said Amed. “We are excited to create a new show with Quicktake that allows BoF to expand our award-winning journalism in a visually powerful way, showcasing our unique global perspective on this dynamic and influential industry,” said Amed.

Scott Galloway is professor of marketing at NYU Stern School of Business is a serial entrepreneur who founded nine companies including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2 and Section4. He is the New York Times bestselling author of The Four, The Algebra of Happiness.

“We’re excited to create a show for the Bloomberg Quicktake Channel and reach out to its global audience,” said Galloway. “Bloomberg’s data-driven approach to covering business made our partnership an obvious choice for us.”

Francine Lacqua is an award winner London– Bloomberg anchor for Bloomberg Television. On Bloomberg Television, she co-hosts the daily show “Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition”, where she provides an overview of foreign policy, world markets and major business stories of the time. She also presents “Leaders with Lacqua”, a special series where she sits with top CEOs, entrepreneurs and public figures.

“I look forward to contributing to the editorial vision for Quicktake, which focuses on covering trends that impact the future,” said Lacqua. “The brand provides a fantastic platform to launch a series and I am delighted to be a part of the new line.”

Bloomberg Quicktake combines headlines and data from around the world with original, premium storytelling. The news network covers a wide range of stories on business, technology, climate, culture, politics, society and personal finance. Of December 2020 through February 2021, Quicktake reached 7.4 million average monthly viewers via its streaming channel and had 56 million average monthly viewers of its on-demand videos on social platforms.

Bloomberg Quicktake is available through the Bloomberg app on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Rakuten TV, Tubi, Haystack News, Local Now, DistroTV, STIRR and News Player Plus. Follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and subscribe on YouTube at Quick setting and Quick setting: now .

About Chris Paul

Chris Paul is an eleven-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Paul currently plays for the Phoenix Suns and has previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Hornets. Off the pitch, he is a father, husband, entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist. He has been President of the National Basketball Players Association since 2013. His business partnerships include Jordan brand, State Farm Insurance, Turner Impact Capital, Muzik, WTRMLN WTR, Beyond Meat, PlayersTV, Uncharted Power, Calm, Fanatics, Knowable, goPuff, Panini Cards and more. In its original condition North Carolina, he is co-owner of the Winston-Salem Dash and owner of the CP3 Basketball Academy. He is the co-founder of Go Hoop Day, a day to celebrate basketball around the world, and he co-hosts the Baha Mar Showdown, the annual celebrity golf showcase created by Turner sports and CAA Sports. His production company, Ohh Dip !!! Productions, creates content on multiple platforms and he has produced executive projects including chapter 3, crossroads, The game changers, Blackballed, Why not us: NC Central Men’s Basketball, The day the sport stopped, and American sole. His future memories, Sixty-one: Life Lessons from Dad, on and off the court, is a powerful and unexpected story of family, faith, tragedy, and life’s most important lessons. The Chris Paul Family Foundation continues to provide resources that enrich and strengthen underserved communities across the country. He co-launched the Social Change Fund dedicated to investing and supporting organizations focused on empowering communities of color and defending the human rights of all black lives. His philanthropic efforts have earned him the 2016 ESPY Humanitarian of the Year Award, the 2016 Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award and the NBA Community Assist Award five times.

About Imran Amed and the fashion business

Imran Amed is a leading fashion writers, thinkers and commentators, and is the Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion (BoF), a next-generation media company recognized worldwide for its perspective analytical and authoritative on $ 2.5 trillion global fashion industry. From the start, BoF sparked a new kind of fashion dialogue, exploring the main drivers of an unprecedentedly changing and rapidly growing industry, with a retail and manufacturing footprint spanning the whole world. The fashion industry was emerging as a force in popular culture and global commerce, and there was a lot to analyze, dissect, and explore. In 2017, ten years after the creation of BoF, Imran was appointed by Queen elizabeth ii as a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the fashion industry. In 2018, Imran received an honorary doctorate from the Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design. He was also named to Fast Company’s annual list of the most creative people in business, Britain’s GQ list of the 100 most influential men in Brittany, GQ’s Indian List of the 50 Most Influential Indians in the World and Wired UK’s List of the 100 Most Influential People Great Britain Digital Economy. With members in over 125 countries, BoF brings together independent, agenda-setting journalism with hands-on business advice, e-learning, career development tools, and immersive events and experiences designed to open, inform and connect. the global fashion community. Imran holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.Com from mcgill university. He holds British and Canadian citizenship. Previously, Imran was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co.

About Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway is professor of marketing at NYU Stern School of Business and a serial entrepreneur. In 2012, he was named one of the world’s best business teachers by Poets & Quants. He founded nine companies, including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2 and Section4. He is the New York Times bestselling author of The four, the algebra of happiness, and more recently, Post Corona: from crisis to opportunity. He has served on the boards of the New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters and Berkeley’s Haas School work. His Prof G and Pivot podcasts, his blog No Mercy / No Malice and his YouTube channel Prof G reach millions. In 2020, Adweek named Pivot the professional podcast of the year.

About Francine Lacqua

Francine Lacqua is an award winner Londonanchor based for Bloomberg Television. She co-hosts the daily Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition program, where she provides an overview of foreign policy, global markets and major business stories of the time. She also presents “Leaders with Lacqua”, a special series where she sits with top CEOs, entrepreneurs and public figures. Since joining Bloomberg in 2000, Lacqua has covered the World Economic Forum in Davos, IMF in Washington, The G20 meetings, the summit of EU leaders and OPEC. In 2018, Lacqua received the Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy (Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy).

