Why Disney says it is changing its employee dress code

Disney said in a blog post that theme park workers were given a more flexible dress code.

They can now wear jewelry, show “proper tattoos” and wear different styles of nails.

The blog post also states that employees can now wear “inclusive hairstyles and costumes”.

Disney theme park employees will now have a little more freedom to express their personal styles while working.

On Tuesday, the Disney Parks blog shared a publication written by its President of Parks Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, which details how the company has worked to become more inclusive in recent years.

Now, according to D’Amaro, that includes providing theme park workers with “greater flexibility” when it comes to wearing “inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles and costume choices.” while working. They will also be allowed to show “appropriate tattoos” in the future.

Disney says it is updating its dress code to “not only stay relevant in today’s workplace” but also to enable employees to “better express their culture and individuality at work.”

“Going forward, we believe that our actors, who are at the center of the magic that lives in all of our experiences, can deliver the best of Disney’s legendary guest service when they have more options for self-expression, creating richer, more personal and more engaging experiences. with our guests, ”D’Amaro wrote.

Disney did not share details on what the dress code previously included.

In an email to Insider, Carmen Smith Disney, head of Creative Development and Inclusive Strategies, said Disney Imagineers always seek to include “an authentic portrayal of people and cultures” in its attractions and business practices. .

Erin Uritus, CEO of LGBTQ Out & Equal Organization, wrote of the theme park company’s efforts in the Disney email, describing them as “a powerful example of a business that walks on inclusion and belonging.”

“With these changes, cast members can bring their full and genuine personalities to their work,” Uritus said. “More Disney guests will be able to see themselves reflected in the diversity of people at all levels of the business.”

According to the blog, Disney updated its dress code after asking employees in 2019 for advice on how to improve their workplaces.

One of the ways the company says it plans to improve is by updating its long-standing Four Keys mantra, which encourages employees to focus on “safety, courtesy, spectacle and safety.” efficiency ”while working.

Now, as D’Amaro wrote in his post, Disney is adding a fifth key: inclusion.

“Like the Four Keys before them, the 5 Keys with Inclusion at the Heart will continue to guide us as we interact with customers, collaborate together, create the next generation of Disney products and experiences, and make critical decisions about it. future of our company. ,” he said.



A Disney World employee in Florida.

In recent months, Disney has made a lot of efforts to become more inclusive in its theme parks. He began to remove the insensitive to racism scenes from his jungle cruise at Disney World.

He also announced plans to replace his Splash Mountain attractions which were based on characters and music from “Song of the South”, a 1946 film with racist roots with a “Princess and the Frog” theme. According to Disney, these examples are “just the beginning.”

“The world is changing, and we will change with it, and continue to be a source of joy and inspiration to the whole world,” D’Amaro wrote. “We will never stop working to make Disney a welcoming place for everyone. I’m excited to know where we’re going, and we’ll have more to share soon. Thank you for joining us on this journey.